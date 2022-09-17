“She Once Told Me That She Doesn’t Feel Dressed Without A Bag”: The Story Behind The Queen’s Lifelong Devotion To Launer Handbags

As world leaders descended on London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced on 18 September that Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would also be in attendance at her funeral, following the Prince and Princess of Wales up the nave of Westminster Abbey. The children will join the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, during the private committal service this afternoon, too – although whether they will take part in the latter procession is still to be decided.

