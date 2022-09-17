“She Once Told Me That She Doesn’t Feel Dressed Without A Bag”: The Story Behind The Queen’s Lifelong Devotion To Launer Handbags

Read full article on original website
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Pays Her Respects With Sentimental Pearls At The Queen’s State Funeral
The royal family chooses when to make fashion a part of the agenda, and when to remove it from the conversation. The Queen’s state funeral on 19 September was one such occasion that was about thoughtful clothing that served a purpose, rather than talking-point fashion. The Princess of Wales read the moment perfectly, picking a look that was the picture of discretion, accessorised with jewellery that spoke myriad words in its symbolism. It was smart, respectful and resolutely not about her.
Vogue
Every Tribute To The Queen At London Fashion Week
This season, London Fashion Week got underway as Britain was still absorbing the news of the Queen’s death aged 96 on 8 September. The usual merry-go-around of parties was cancelled in light of the period of mourning, but – for the most part – shows went ahead, with several designers choosing to honour the monarch in their presentations.
Vogue
How The Princess Of Wales And The Duchess Of Sussex’s Outfits Honoured The Queen At Her Funeral
When the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex walked into Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on the morning of 19 September, they did so with bowed heads, solemn faces, and wearing all black. Kate’s ensemble was an A-line Alexander McQueen dress, complete with a...
Vogue
The Queen Consort’s Unusual – And Deeply Personal – Choice Of Jewellery For The State Funeral
While King Charles III walked behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his siblings and his sons at her state funeral, Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived by car with the Princess of Wales. The two veiled royals, swathed in black as a mark of respect for the late monarch, each chose symbolic jewellery with which to pay tribute to the powerful woman who reigned for 70 years. But while Kate borrowed pearls from Her Majesty’s collection, Camilla chose a more intriguing piece from the family’s archive: the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch.
Vogue
Blake Lively’s Best Red Carpet Maternity Looks
In case you missed it, Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. How did she choose to share the happy news with the world? On the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, naturally. Lively was positively glowing in a sequined Valentino minidress, towering platforms and hoop earrings.
Vogue
Kaia Gerber’s Feline Flick Is Quite Simply Perfect
The feline flick is as timeless as it is flattering. From Audrey Hepburn to Alexa Chung – not to mention Amy Winehouse – the classic look has been adopted by an eclectic mix of fans, but it never goes out of style. Since it’s not always the easiest look to get right, visual inspiration is key. Today, we bring you an excellent example, courtesy of Kaia Gerber.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Emilia Wickstead’s Lee-Miller Inspired SS23 Collection
Filmic references – from the oeuvre of acclaimed Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni to the decadent sets designed by Cedric Gibbons – have long peppered Emilia Wickstead’s collections. So it was a sublime fit that she chose video to showcase her spring/summer 2023 offering. Her muse for the new season? Fashion model, surrealist photographer and Vogue war correspondent Lee Miller. “I was entranced by her freedom of spirit,” Wickstead explained. Here, everything you need to know about her celebratory collection.
Vogue
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Take On A Key Role At The Queen’s Funeral
As world leaders descended on London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced on 18 September that Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would also be in attendance at her funeral, following the Prince and Princess of Wales up the nave of Westminster Abbey. The children will join the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, during the private committal service this afternoon, too – although whether they will take part in the latter procession is still to be decided.
Vogue
Bella Hadid Gives Basketball Shorts The Supermodel Treatment
When it comes to glamming-up unlikely wardrobe pieces, Bella Hadid has it on lock. From wearing knee-high sports socks with dainty Balenciaga mules, to throwing on baggy cargo trousers with a vintage Vivienne Westwood corset, the model is an expert when it comes to making surprising fashion statements. Spotted out...
Vogue
The Duchess Of Sussex Joins Other Royals For The Queen’s State Funeral
The Duchess of Sussex has joined Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family for the Queen’s state funeral today. The royal family first arrived at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, to witness the Queen’s coffin being moved to Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral service attended by 2,000 guests from around the world.
Vogue
The Royal Family Shares A Moving – And Previously Unseen – Photograph Of The Queen Following Her Private Burial
Following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, watched by millions around the world, the monarch was finally laid to rest in a private ceremony in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on the evening of 19 September. She was buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret.
Vogue
The “Bubblegum Dreamworld” Of Teen Movie Do Revenge Has Its Roots In ’90s Classic Clueless
Within the first 30 minutes of Do Revenge, Netflix’s peppy new high school movie, the must-have element of the genre arrives. “We have to do…” begins spurned popular girl Drea Torres (Camila Mendes). “Oh, please don’t say a makeover,” interrupts new kid Eleanor (Maya Hawke). “It feels so problematic,” Eleanor protests. “It is, but it’s fun!” Drea replies, as the instantly recognisable guitar riffs of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” begin to swell. If it feels reminiscent of Clueless, that’s because it’s meant to be.
Vogue
“I Love What Gwyneth Has Done With Goop”: Brad Pitt Unveils His Genderless Skincare Line Exclusively To Vogue
Brad Pitt has not read the beauty tutorial memo. We’re 25 minutes into an exclusive interview with the actor, producer, philanthropist, wine producer, and newly-minted skincare brand founder at Château Miraval, the sprawling property and vineyard in the South of France that Pitt bought with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012, and after a few quick-fire questions we arrive at the inevitable part of any skincare founder interview: “What’s your regimen?” I ask, with a certain amount of trepidation. “Can we have a product demonstration?”
Vogue
Kim Kardashian Switches Up Balenciaga’s Helmet Trend
Kim Kardashian has shown no signs of stopping her moto-themed Balenciaga streak. Seen in New York City on 20 September, the social media star stepped out in a black Balenciaga turtleneck dress – a modest choice for the Skims founder. She topped the all-black look off with a pair of oversized shades and a peculiar bag: a motorcycle helmet carryall also created by the French house. Fans of the brand will note that this is not a recent piece by Balenciaga, but instead comes from the spring/summer 2018 collection.
Vogue
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Do Casual Couple’s Style
The most revered examples of couple’s style are often from the past: Brad and Gwyneth, Carolyn and John Kennedy Jr, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet… But in 2022, a new generation of celebrity lovebirds is vying for the title of most stylish pair. Zoë Kravitz (the predictably chic...
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales’s Delicate Netted Veil References Generations Of Royal Tradition
Like so many Windsor traditions, the practice of wearing veils at royal funerals is often traced back to Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great-grandmother, who famously wore mourning attire for the rest of her life after her beloved husband, Prince Albert, died of typhoid at the age of 42. At the funeral of King George VI in 1952, the newly created Queen Elizabeth joined her mother and sister, Princess Margaret, in wearing heavy veils, while Queen Mary appeared in a waist-length veil to honour her late husband, King George V, in 1936.
Vogue
London Designers Bet Big On Fantasy Bridalwear
Here comes the… Brides were big news at London Fashion Week as young designers adopted the couture tradition of closing out shows with fantastical wedding dresses. “I think I’m old-school in my approach,” says Molly Goddard, whose final bridal look was an undulating frothy tulle confection that bobbed down the polished floor in Seymour Leisure Centre – much to the delight of content creators lining the court.
