The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has officially opened its first Pre-K to 12 school after a major local restructuring. In an official ribbon-cutting ceremony September 15th, Catholic Central kicked off the 2022-23 school year, welcoming 385 students to the Latham campus of what had been St. Ambrose School, now being expanded to accommodate students who previously attended Catholic Central High School in Troy, which had served students for almost 100 years.

LATHAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO