Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’
School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.
Gloversville ESD warns bus routes could be canceled
Gloversville Enlarged School District (ESD) Superintendent David Halloran warned in a letter to parents Monday that bus driver shortages could force the district to cancel some bus routes in the near future.
WNYT
Sources: Gloversville mayor forcing police chief out
13 Investigates is told Gloversville Police Chief Anthony Clay has been asked to resign. This news comes just weeks after he gave us an exclusive look at just how bad the opioid crisis is in his city. We have learned that city leaders were furious with the chief’s decision to...
WNYT
Albany High School reviewing security procedures after Tuesday fight
Albany High School is reviewing its security policies. This comes after the school says a knife was discovered during an altercation between two students Tuesday afternoon. Albany High implemented a 90 minute lockdown following the fight. The Albany Police Department responded to assist the building’s security staff. There were no...
Online threat against Ballston Spa schools probed
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation Sunday after an anonymous threat was made against the Ballston Spa Central School District on social media.
WNYT
Fight leads to Albany High School lockdown
Albany High School was on lockdown for part of the afternoon Tuesday after a fight in the building. Albany Police said the fight was between two students. The school says the lockdown started around 12:50 p.m. Police were called to help the school’s security staff. The school says they...
Schenectady to discuss lowering speed limit to 25
The Schenectady City Council will discuss reducing the citywide speed limit to 25 miles per hour on Monday.
Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized
The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
cnyhomepage.com
COVID bivalent booster clinic set in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Doses of the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster are coming into public circulation. In the North Country, Warren County is doing its part to help distribute doses. Warren County’s Health Services department will hold a coronavirus vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Doses of the Moderna...
WNYT
Possible meth lab found at Schenectady apartment building
Police in Schenectady say they may have found a meth lab. Authorities are clearly taking this situation very seriously. There were several state and local law enforcement agencies, and emergency response teams involved in the investigation. Residents were ordered out of their apartments Monday morning, and were still not allowed...
Driver shortage forces Ballston Spa CSD to cancel bus routes
Some students in Ballston Spa won't be able to take the bus to or from school on Monday.
Rotterdam opts into water assistance program
Some Rotterdam residents who owe money on their water and sewer bills may be able to receive financial assistance.
Brunswick motorcyclists to host ‘Toys for Tots’ ride
The Brunswick Harley Owners Group (HOG) will hold its 24th-annual Toys for Tots benefit ride on Sunday, October 16.
More reenactments canceled over concerns with NYS gun laws
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–When it comes to re-enactments, the Governor’s Office said, “These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and there should be no concern otherwise…” Despite the statement, some reenactors don’t feel comfortable out of fear of violating the law. The Roger’s Island 18th Century Military Encampment and Battle Reenactment scheduled to happen this weekend has been […]
wamc.org
Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany opens new consolidated central school in Latham
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has officially opened its first Pre-K to 12 school after a major local restructuring. In an official ribbon-cutting ceremony September 15th, Catholic Central kicked off the 2022-23 school year, welcoming 385 students to the Latham campus of what had been St. Ambrose School, now being expanded to accommodate students who previously attended Catholic Central High School in Troy, which had served students for almost 100 years.
WNYT
CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides
A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
WNYT
Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County
A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
‘Refugee Resettlement in Saratoga Region’ panel to meet today
The “Refugee Resettlement in the Saratoga Region: What’s Happening and How to Help” will be a panel discussion on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. on the third floor of Saratoga Springs City Hall. Panelists will include representatives of Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (Immigrant ARC), US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), the Ukrainian American Cultural Center (Watervliet), the Giving Circle (Saratoga Springs), and the Adirondack Welcome Circle (Glens Falls). This panel discussion will kick off Saratoga Springs Peace Week.
Third annual Outdoor Adventure day in Fulton County
The third annual Fulton County Outdoor Adventure Day is set for September 24. This event highlights outdoor activities from, fishing to biking in Fulton County.
Man charged in Schenectady homicide case
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said Markeith Buchanan was arraigned on September 20.
