CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Won't return Monday
Milano (stinger) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Titans. Milano appears to have sustained a stinger injury at some point Monday night, though the exact nature and severity of this injury are unclear. However, with Buffalo up big late in the fourth quarter, it's possible that the linebacker's absence could be more of a precautionary move heading into the team's next game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so he'd be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Deemed day-to-day
Williams is considered day-to-day after getting an MRI on his right knee Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Williams' knee is "better than it could be" while adding that he hopes Williams is a fast healer. Williams will likely be listed on New York's injury report during the week, but he'll have an extra day to heal up before facing the Cowboys on MNF in Week 3.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Lions' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Full participant Wednesday
Melifonwu (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. Melifonwu missed the first two games of the campaign due to a hamstring issue, but it appears he'll be available to make his season debut in Week 3. As a rookie, the 2021 third-round pick recorded 15 tackles across seven appearances, and he figures to garner a similar backup role behind Tracy Walker and DeShon Elliott in 2022.
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Team-leading yardage total Monday
Thielen secured four of seven targets for 52 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. Thielen finished with a team-leading yardage total while checking in third in catches and targets, though most of it was in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. The veteran has put together a relatively modest start in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense with a 7-89 line on 11 targets, leaving him in search of his first standout effort of the season in a Week 3 NFC North home clash versus the Lions on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Daniel Ekuale: Suspension lifted
Ekuale is available to play again after serving a two-game suspension to open the 2022 campaign, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Ekuale has not counted against the Patriots' 53-man roster while serving a two-game suspension for an undisclosed violation, though this exemption will come to an end this coming Wednesday. As a result, New England will need to open up a roster spot in order to keep the 28-year-old on the team. Otherwise, the Patriots would likely pursue a practice squad contract with Ekuale, who recorded five tackles including two sacks while playing 96 defensive snaps over nine games last season.
CBS Sports
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Comes back to practice squad
McLaughlin reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. McLaughlin did not get a chance to attempt a field goal or extra point after being promoted to Indianapolis' active roster ahead of Sunday's 24-0 loss to Jacksonville. The 26-year-old signed with the Colts' practice squad along with Lucan Havrisik last Tuesday after the team waived previous starting kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. McLaughlin's move up to the active roster appears to indicate that he will likely see two more gameday elevations as the team's presumptive top-kicking option over the next two weeks.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Won't play vs. Packers
Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Hicks (foot) won't play Sunday versus Green Bay, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Hicks was held out of the second half of Sunday's contest at New Orleans after sustaining a foot injury, and he'll now be forced to miss at least Week 3. The Packers should find it slightly easier to run the ball against his replacement on the defensive line, Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star guard Taison Chatman to make college commitment live Tuesday on 247Sports
One of the top-rated uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting class will make his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday. Taison Chatman, a four-star guard prospect from Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will make his choice live at 8 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. You can watch the commitment live in the player below.
NFL week 3 picks: Bills take down Dolphins; Bucs over Packers; Rams, Chargers win
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: No practice Wednesday
Toney isn't practicing Wednesday due to hamstring soreness, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Toney continues to nurse a lingering hamstring issue that has landed him on the injury report both of the first two weeks of the season. The second-year wideout has avoided the inactive list for both of the Giants' games, but he played only 12 and 37 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. He'll work to get fully healthy ahead of Monday's divisional contest against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey
Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Nabs INT in win
Maddox had eight tackles (four solo) and one interception during Monday's 24-7 win against the Vikings. Maddox finished as the Eagles' second-leading tackler behind inside linebacker T.J. Edwards in Week 2. The cornerback also made a leaping interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Adam Thielen in the third quarter, marking the second of three picks thrown by quarterback Kirk Cousins on Monday. Maddox should attract plenty of targets while playing in coverage alongside Darius Slay and James Bradberry this season.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Injury opens up No. 2 job
Mason will take over the No. 2 spot on the 49ers' running back depth chart following the news that Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) will miss several weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Davis-Price -- who appeared to beat the undrafted Mason for the No. 2 job in...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Ticketed for IR
The Buccaneers will place Bernard (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The transaction ensures that Bernard will be sidelined for at least the Buccaneers' next four games after he sustained the ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. After recording 23 receptions in 12 games in his first season with Tampa Bay while often serving as a sub off the bench on passing downs, Bernard had exclusively played on special teams through the Bucs' first two games of 2022. Bernard's upcoming absence could pave the way for Ke'Shawn Vaughn to dress as the team's third running back behind starter Leonard Fournette and top backup Rachaad White.
