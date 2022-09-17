Just one game on the Week 3 NFL schedule features an undefeated team versus a winless team, Chiefs vs. Colts. Yet, you may be surprised to see Kansas City as just a 6.5-point favorite in the Week 3 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Perhaps no team has looked worse than the Colts thus far, even with Matt Ryan joining Jonathan Taylor in the backfield on a team that won nine games last year. Indianapolis could only muster a tie versus the Texans and was shut out by the Jaguars. Colts vs. Chiefs features one of the largest NFL spreads of the week, but which team is worth backing with your NFL bets? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO