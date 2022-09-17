ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

UPDATE: Missouri Tigers Freshman Luther Burden Returns vs Abilene Christian After Injury

By Matt Galatzan
 4 days ago

Burden has returned to the game late in the second quarter, hauling in a 20-yard catch from Brady Cook.

UPDATE:

Burden has returned to the game late in the second quarter, hauling in a 20-yard catch from Brady Cook.

The Missouri Tigers may have suffered a major loss on the offensive side of the ball in their Week 3 matchup with the Abilene Christian Wildcats in Columbia.

Late in the first quarter, star freshman wideout Luther Burden III was forced to exit the game with a lower-body injury and has yet to return.

Following the conclusion of the first quarter, Burden was seen making his way to the locker room for further evaluation.

Burden did make his return to the sideline following his evaluation.

Burden, who got the Tigers off to a hot start with a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown on his first touch of the game, came up injured following his third punt return.

Before his exit from the game, the Tigers were struggling to get Burden involved offensively for the second week in a row, with the freshman touching the ball just twice outside of his three punt returns.

Burden currently has one rush for five yards, one catch for -1 yards, and and three punt returns for 110 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

Luckily for the Tigers, Dominic Lovett was able to make an explosive play for the offense, taking a Brady cook pass 79 yards for a touchdown to put Missouri up 14-3.

Cook is currently completing better than 86 percent of his passes for 139 yards and one touchdown.

