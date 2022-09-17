Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 7 Southern California (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) at Oregon State (3-0), Saturday. The Beavers have a chance to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2012. Oregon State beat USC last season 45-27 for its first win in the Coliseum in more than 60 years. There are currently four Pac-12 teams in the latest AP poll, but a win over the Trojans could very well elevate the Beavers into the rankings. Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan was nominated for Pac-12 offensive player of the week honors after throwing for 276 yards and four scores in a 68-28 win over Montana State. In no time, coach Lincoln Riley has rebuilt the Trojans into a power. They are one win away from matching the total from a year ago (4-8), which were the fewest victories by USC since 1991. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 27 MINUTES AGO