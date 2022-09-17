ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson cafe listed among the best restaurants in US

Cafe Mutton, located on Columbia Street in Hudson, has been listed among the best restaurants in the United States, according to two different publications. The cafe landed on the New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America list, as well as on Bon Appétit's 10 Best New Restaurants in America list.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
wamc.org

SO+mewhere - 2022 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY

Founded in 2010 in Kingston, New York by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist, O+ is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country. The group builds long-term relationships between creatives and health and wellness providers to help strengthen local communities. Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.
KINGSTON, NY
Hot 99.1

New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best

A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
HUDSON, NY
Hot 99.1

Changes to a Popular Spot in Saratoga! What’s ‘Deli After Dark’?

Drink specials, a late-night food menu, and free video games! Things are heating up "After Dark" inside Saratoga's Broadway Deli in Saratoga Springs, NY!. Daniel Chessare, the outspoken owner of Saratoga's Broadway Deli, has never shied away from speaking his truths, much to the delight of customers and people who follow his deli on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills

Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers

Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
WATERFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘Refugee Resettlement in Saratoga Region’ panel to meet today

The “Refugee Resettlement in the Saratoga Region: What’s Happening and How to Help” will be a panel discussion on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. on the third floor of Saratoga Springs City Hall.  Panelists will include representatives of Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (Immigrant ARC), US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), the Ukrainian American Cultural Center (Watervliet), the Giving Circle (Saratoga Springs), and the Adirondack Welcome Circle (Glens Falls). This panel discussion will kick off Saratoga Springs Peace Week.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iheart.com

City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
101.5 WPDH

McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location

A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Albany City Auditor raises profile with overseas trip

In Netherlands, Dorcey Applyrs laying a wreath for fallen soldiers on behalf of the City of Albany during the annual City of Nijmegen ceremony at the Waal Crossing monument. Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs has been spreading "Albany goodwill" around the world. Since being appointed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan...
ALBANY, NY

