Duncannon, PA

PennLive.com

Mic’d up with Bishop McDevitt Football

Bishop McDevitt scored 75 points last year against Palmyra. The Cougars were determined to not let that happen this season but beating a loaded Crusader team would not be an easy task. Stone Saunders, Rico Scott, Marquese Williams, Cyncir Bowers, and Tyshawn Russell may be the most explosive group of...
PALMYRA, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Golf team finishes with best-ever record

Blue Devils finish 35-7: Greencastle-Antrim took second place behind Waynesboro again, but the Blue Devils completed the season with a 35-7 record, which is the best in school history. Waynesboro won the Mid Penn Colonial title with a 41-1 record. Shippensburg was fourth and finished 19-23 and James Buchanan was...
WAYNESBORO, PA
High School Football PRO

Red Lion, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RED LION, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Chambersburg, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

CHAMBERSBURG, PA
