Mic’d up with Bishop McDevitt Football
Bishop McDevitt scored 75 points last year against Palmyra. The Cougars were determined to not let that happen this season but beating a loaded Crusader team would not be an easy task. Stone Saunders, Rico Scott, Marquese Williams, Cyncir Bowers, and Tyshawn Russell may be the most explosive group of...
Gettysburg field hockey scores 4-0 win over Waynesboro
Four different Gettysburg players found the back of the net Wednesday in a 4-0 field hockey win against Waynesboro. Madeline Delaney, Megan Musselman, Naomi Spangler and Sophia Williams each had a goal for the Warriors in the win.
Boiling Springs field hockey remains unbeaten, unscored on with teamwork-heavy win over Big Spring
Boiling Springs field hockey knew it would have a good team this year.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday.
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick steer Palmyra field hockey to win against Red Land
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick led the Palmyra field hockey team past Red Land 3-1 on Wednesday. Battistelli scored two goals and Kirkpatrick added an additional point for Palmyra.
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick pushes Middletown past Milton Hershey
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick helped push Middletown past Milton Hershey, 3-2, Wednesday in boys soccer. Ethan Whitmire also had a goal for the Blue Raiders, and Baily Snyder had an assist. Milton Hershey had an own goal, too.
Henry Drawbaugh scores game-winner for Greencastle-Antrim against Gettysburg
Henry Drawbaugh scored the game-winning goal for Greencastle-Antrim in a 1-0 boys soccer win over Gettysburg. Caleb Baine had the assist. Ethan Ford had five saves for Greencastle-Antrim, and Jake Bernie had 12 saves for Gettysburg.
Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team grabs win against Gettysburg
Rylee Henson and Haley Noblit led the way for Green-Castle Antrim’s girls soccer team Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Gettysburg. Although the girls had a rocky second half, Greencastle coach Chris Noblit was pleased with how the team performed.
Katelyn Strawser, Avery Pollock headline Lower Dauphin’s ‘bounce back’ win vs. East Pennsboro
Lower Dauphin’s return to winning ways kept a persistent East Pennsboro side spiraling inside the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. Forward Katelyn Strawser and midfielder Avery Pollack each secured a pair of goals and two assists Wednesday as Lower Dauphin secured a much-needed 7-0 field hockey victory at Kreiser-Hallman Field.
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey.
Camp Hill tennis squad sweeps Susquehanna Township
Camp Hill defeated Susquehanna Twp. 5-0, Wednesday in girls tennis.
Penn State football prepares for Central Michigan: scenes from practice
Penn State football head coach James Franklin and his staff continued preparations for Central Michigan during a Wednesday afternoon practice on the Lasch fields. Penn State is off to a 3-0 start on the 2022 season after their impressive 41-12 blowout of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions have also beaten Purdue and Ohio.
G-A roundup: Golf team finishes with best-ever record
Blue Devils finish 35-7: Greencastle-Antrim took second place behind Waynesboro again, but the Blue Devils completed the season with a 35-7 record, which is the best in school history. Waynesboro won the Mid Penn Colonial title with a 41-1 record. Shippensburg was fourth and finished 19-23 and James Buchanan was...
Watch scenes from Penn State football practice, Sept. 21, 2022
The Nittany Lions are off to 3-0 start on the season after a huge 41-12 win over the Auburn Tigers last Saturday evening. This moves Penn State football to No. 14 in the AP Poll ranking as they continue to seek their fourth win of the season this Saturday. Coach...
The future is now for Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley, Jaylen Reed after game-changing play at Auburn
Lost in the hoopla of Penn State’s win at Auburn — from Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen’s four scores to Sean Clifford’s resolve to any one of the Nittany Lions’ 11 tackles for loss — was one play a couple of young defensive backs won’t soon forget.
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Hershey downs Gettysburg on the tennis court
Hershey picked up a solid victory in girls tennis on Wednesday, topping Gettysburg 5-0.
Red Lion, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Shippensburg Area High School football team will have a game with Red Lion Area High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Chambersburg, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The State College Area High School soccer team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on September 21, 2022, 13:00:00.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 4 rankings: Northern and Gettysburg drop in, Shippensburg moves down
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s do this.
