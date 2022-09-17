Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Local swimmers to participate in Swim Across America event
Three local swimmers will be participating in the upcoming Swim Across America event with a goal of $5,000 to benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA). This Saturday, September 24, Team DCS - along with nearly 20 Olympians and 750+ Swimmers from around...
Newnan Times-Herald
Maxine Cornwell
Mrs. Maxine Cornwell of Newnan, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Maxine was born in Calhoun County, Alabama on May 8, 1937, to the late William Foster Abernathy and the late Claudia Stonecypher Abernathy. She graduated Oxford High School and attended UAB and Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham; the first person in her family to attend college. While living in Birmingham, Maxine met the love of her life, Cecil Cornwell, whom she married in 1959. Maxine was a loyal companion to Cecil throughout their 63 years of marriage. Together, they lived in Alabama, California, and Kentucky as Cecil continued his education in ministry and social work, finally settling in Georgia where Cecil worked for the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home for 30 years.
Newnan Times-Herald
CCFR members recognized at Ronnie Thames Foundation Silent Hero Awards
Several members of Coweta County Fire Rescue were recently recognized for their efforts in service. Lt. Warren Brooks was awarded the Education/Community award. Lt. Brooks is always finding ways to help the public and coworkers, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan. “He is always the first to help department members and...
Newnan Times-Herald
Rain gives way to sunshine for special needs students and adults at the fair
The special needs students and adults of Coweta County and surrounding areas got to enjoy a day at the fair on Tuesday, a day that, at one point that morning, seemed like it wasn’t going to happen. However, the rain gave way to bright sunshine and great weather for...
Newnan Times-Herald
Ernest Sizemore
Ernest Sizemore died peacefully on September 19, 2022, at the West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, Georgia, at the age of 94. Ernest is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Ward Sizemore, his son, Dale Sizemore and his wife, Nancy Miller Sizemore, all of Moreland, and his daughter, Lynn Sizemore Jones and her husband, Mark Jones, of Cumming. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, James Sizemore and his partner, Nala, Whitney Jones Poitevint and her husband, Phillip, Daniel Sizemore, Mitchell Jones, his wife, Jillian, and their children Cora, Charlotte and Walker, and Hunter Jones and his wife, Emily.
Newnan Times-Herald
James Pope Duncan, Sr.
James Pope Duncan, Sr. passed away September 20, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 13, 1930, in Covington, GA to the late Oscar Pope Duncan and Nettie Attaway Duncan. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Ann Duncan Beavers (Marion) and his first wife, Patricia Ann Owen Duncan.
Newnan Times-Herald
Piedmont Newnan Hospital to host 13th annual Autumn Chase
The winding trails around the lakes at Newnan Utilities Carl Miller Park will be the race course for the annual Autumn Chase on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is hosted by the Piedmont Newnan Healthcare system. The proceeds will benefit their fitness center at 26 W. Court Square. After taking...
Newnan Times-Herald
Ruth Simpson Schroeder
Ruth Simpson Schroeder, 83 of Newnan went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She passed away surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 7, 1939, in Rockland, Maine to the late Oram Simpson and Hildred Simpson, Ruth grew up on Criehaven Island, Maine, the daughter of a lobsterman. Being born a “blue baby” she fought for her life since birth and miraculously beat the odds. She was the first successful open-heart surgery at the age of 12 in 1951 at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. She went on to meet her husband Arthur Schroeder in Maine and after a few years, the army transferred them to Georgia where they made their home. They were married for 66 wonderful years, loving to travel together. She loved her gardens, creating the Honey Bee Bears, writing children’s books, reading to children at schools and serving in her church. Her life was always her children and grandchildren.
Newnan Times-Herald
John "Jack" Merrick
John "Jack" Merrick of Senoia, Georgia, passed away on September 18, 2022. Jack was born in Binghamton, New York, on January 15, 1933, and graduated from Demarest High School in Hoboken, New Jersey in 1950. He began working for Delta Airlines in 1958 in Newark, New Jersey, met his wife, Ann, shortly thereafter and relocated to Atlanta in 1965. He retired from Delta after 34 years of dedicated service and stayed busy in retirement restoring antique trunks. He also cared for many beloved dogs over the years, most recently, Daisy, who stayed by his side until his passing. As a resident of Senoia since 1975, Jack was dedicated to serving the city and took much pride in its growth and success over the years. He served on the Senoia City Council and Senoia Downtown Development Authority for many years, always striving to make his adopted hometown a better place. He was also a supporter of the Senoia Area Historical Society.
Newnan Times-Herald
Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside...
Newnan Times-Herald
Farewell to a legend: David Boyd passes away
Legendary political cartoonist, artist and character David Boyd Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday after a lengthy illness. A graduate of The Citadel and a U.S. Army veteran, Boyd made his way to Newnan in the 1960s to head the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce. He later tried his hand at private...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
