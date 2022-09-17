ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Local swimmers to participate in Swim Across America event

Three local swimmers will be participating in the upcoming Swim Across America event with a goal of $5,000 to benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA). This Saturday, September 24, Team DCS - along with nearly 20 Olympians and 750+ Swimmers from around...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Maxine Cornwell

Mrs. Maxine Cornwell of Newnan, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Maxine was born in Calhoun County, Alabama on May 8, 1937, to the late William Foster Abernathy and the late Claudia Stonecypher Abernathy. She graduated Oxford High School and attended UAB and Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham; the first person in her family to attend college. While living in Birmingham, Maxine met the love of her life, Cecil Cornwell, whom she married in 1959. Maxine was a loyal companion to Cecil throughout their 63 years of marriage. Together, they lived in Alabama, California, and Kentucky as Cecil continued his education in ministry and social work, finally settling in Georgia where Cecil worked for the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home for 30 years.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

CCFR members recognized at Ronnie Thames Foundation Silent Hero Awards

Several members of Coweta County Fire Rescue were recently recognized for their efforts in service. Lt. Warren Brooks was awarded the Education/Community award. Lt. Brooks is always finding ways to help the public and coworkers, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan. “He is always the first to help department members and...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sharpsburg, GA
Education
City
Sharpsburg, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Newnan, GA
Newnan, GA
Education
Newnan Times-Herald

Ernest Sizemore

Ernest Sizemore died peacefully on September 19, 2022, at the West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, Georgia, at the age of 94. Ernest is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Ward Sizemore, his son, Dale Sizemore and his wife, Nancy Miller Sizemore, all of Moreland, and his daughter, Lynn Sizemore Jones and her husband, Mark Jones, of Cumming. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, James Sizemore and his partner, Nala, Whitney Jones Poitevint and her husband, Phillip, Daniel Sizemore, Mitchell Jones, his wife, Jillian, and their children Cora, Charlotte and Walker, and Hunter Jones and his wife, Emily.
MORELAND, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

James Pope Duncan, Sr.

James Pope Duncan, Sr. passed away September 20, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 13, 1930, in Covington, GA to the late Oscar Pope Duncan and Nettie Attaway Duncan. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Ann Duncan Beavers (Marion) and his first wife, Patricia Ann Owen Duncan.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Piedmont Newnan Hospital to host 13th annual Autumn Chase

The winding trails around the lakes at Newnan Utilities Carl Miller Park will be the race course for the annual Autumn Chase on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is hosted by the Piedmont Newnan Healthcare system. The proceeds will benefit their fitness center at 26 W. Court Square. After taking...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Ruth Simpson Schroeder

Ruth Simpson Schroeder, 83 of Newnan went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She passed away surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 7, 1939, in Rockland, Maine to the late Oram Simpson and Hildred Simpson, Ruth grew up on Criehaven Island, Maine, the daughter of a lobsterman. Being born a “blue baby” she fought for her life since birth and miraculously beat the odds. She was the first successful open-heart surgery at the age of 12 in 1951 at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. She went on to meet her husband Arthur Schroeder in Maine and after a few years, the army transferred them to Georgia where they made their home. They were married for 66 wonderful years, loving to travel together. She loved her gardens, creating the Honey Bee Bears, writing children’s books, reading to children at schools and serving in her church. Her life was always her children and grandchildren.
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Capital Letters#Plagiarism#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#The Newnan Times Herald
Newnan Times-Herald

John "Jack" Merrick

John "Jack" Merrick of Senoia, Georgia, passed away on September 18, 2022. Jack was born in Binghamton, New York, on January 15, 1933, and graduated from Demarest High School in Hoboken, New Jersey in 1950. He began working for Delta Airlines in 1958 in Newark, New Jersey, met his wife, Ann, shortly thereafter and relocated to Atlanta in 1965. He retired from Delta after 34 years of dedicated service and stayed busy in retirement restoring antique trunks. He also cared for many beloved dogs over the years, most recently, Daisy, who stayed by his side until his passing. As a resident of Senoia since 1975, Jack was dedicated to serving the city and took much pride in its growth and success over the years. He served on the Senoia City Council and Senoia Downtown Development Authority for many years, always striving to make his adopted hometown a better place. He was also a supporter of the Senoia Area Historical Society.
SENOIA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

​ Kemp awards additional $30 million to address housing insecurity

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday the award of $30 million in COVID relief funds to organizations working to address housing insecurity in Georgia. The funds will be distributed among eight organizations. Atlanta’s BeltLine Partnership and Westside Future Fund will receive $3 million and $2 million, respectively. Westside...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Farewell to a legend: David Boyd passes away

Legendary political cartoonist, artist and character David Boyd Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday after a lengthy illness. A graduate of The Citadel and a U.S. Army veteran, Boyd made his way to Newnan in the 1960s to head the Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce. He later tried his hand at private...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
CBS 46

Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
nypressnews.com

A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy