Perry County, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #5

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (2-2) @ Southern Lehigh (3-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (2-2) @ Pottsville Area (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (3-1) @ Lehighton (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Salisbury Township (0-4)...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Mic’d up with Bishop McDevitt Football

Bishop McDevitt scored 75 points last year against Palmyra. The Cougars were determined to not let that happen this season but beating a loaded Crusader team would not be an easy task. Stone Saunders, Rico Scott, Marquese Williams, Cyncir Bowers, and Tyshawn Russell may be the most explosive group of...
PALMYRA, PA
High School Football PRO

Hershey, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dallastown Area High School football team will have a game with Milton Hershey School on September 21, 2022, 13:15:00.
HERSHEY, PA
