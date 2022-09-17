Read full article on original website
Camp Hill tennis squad sweeps Susquehanna Township
Camp Hill defeated Susquehanna Twp. 5-0, Wednesday in girls tennis.
Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team grabs win against Gettysburg
Rylee Henson and Haley Noblit led the way for Green-Castle Antrim’s girls soccer team Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Gettysburg. Although the girls had a rocky second half, Greencastle coach Chris Noblit was pleased with how the team performed.
Boiling Springs field hockey remains unbeaten, unscored on with teamwork-heavy win over Big Spring
Boiling Springs field hockey knew it would have a good team this year. • Sign up for PennLive's new high school sports newsletter here.
Henry Drawbaugh scores game-winner for Greencastle-Antrim against Gettysburg
Henry Drawbaugh scored the game-winning goal for Greencastle-Antrim in a 1-0 boys soccer win over Gettysburg. Caleb Baine had the assist. Ethan Ford had five saves for Greencastle-Antrim, and Jake Bernie had 12 saves for Gettysburg.
Gettysburg field hockey scores 4-0 win over Waynesboro
Four different Gettysburg players found the back of the net Wednesday in a 4-0 field hockey win against Waynesboro. Madeline Delaney, Megan Musselman, Naomi Spangler and Sophia Williams each had a goal for the Warriors in the win.
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick steer Palmyra field hockey to win against Red Land
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick led the Palmyra field hockey team past Red Land 3-1 on Wednesday. Battistelli scored two goals and Kirkpatrick added an additional point for Palmyra.
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick pushes Middletown past Milton Hershey
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick helped push Middletown past Milton Hershey, 3-2, Wednesday in boys soccer. Ethan Whitmire also had a goal for the Blue Raiders, and Baily Snyder had an assist. Milton Hershey had an own goal, too.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Hershey vs Mechanicsburg in high school field hockey — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #5
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (2-2) @ Southern Lehigh (3-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (2-2) @ Pottsville Area (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (3-1) @ Lehighton (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Salisbury Township (0-4)...
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
Caroline Prokop, Hayven Mumma power Cumberland Valley field hockey past Cedar Cliff
Caroline Prokop had a goal and an assist Monday as Cumberland Valley scored a 2-0 field hockey win against Cedar Cliff.
Middletown adapts to life without high school football, takes time to ‘create new traditions’
As Middletown continues to grapple with the fallout of the high school football team hazing incidents and subsequent end to the season, the changes may have also created a rare cultural experiment. As was noted at Tuesday’s night’s school board meeting, the sudden and unanticipated loss of the social monolith...
Katelyn Strawser, Avery Pollock headline Lower Dauphin’s ‘bounce back’ win vs. East Pennsboro
Lower Dauphin’s return to winning ways kept a persistent East Pennsboro side spiraling inside the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. Forward Katelyn Strawser and midfielder Avery Pollack each secured a pair of goals and two assists Wednesday as Lower Dauphin secured a much-needed 7-0 field hockey victory at Kreiser-Hallman Field.
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey.
Mic’d up with Bishop McDevitt Football
Bishop McDevitt scored 75 points last year against Palmyra. The Cougars were determined to not let that happen this season but beating a loaded Crusader team would not be an easy task. Stone Saunders, Rico Scott, Marquese Williams, Cyncir Bowers, and Tyshawn Russell may be the most explosive group of...
Hershey, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WGAL
Route 581 reopens in Cumberland County after cement truck crashes
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Route 581 has reopened in Cumberland County after a cement truck crash shut it down on Wednesday afternoon. Video above: See what the crash scene looked like. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 581 at the ramp to routes...
Hershey downs Gettysburg on the tennis court
Hershey picked up a solid victory in girls tennis on Wednesday, topping Gettysburg 5-0.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
