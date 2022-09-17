ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Latter-day Saint missions change political views on immigration

In the midst of a week when immigration is all over the headlines, a new study says members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who come into contact with immigrants on their church missions become more tolerant and more favorable of pro-immigration policies. The study, slated to...
‘I see you’: How ‘The Chosen’ is spotlighting the key role of women in Jesus’ ministry

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — One of the most heartfelt moments in Season 1 of “The Chosen” involves a female character who isn’t named in the pages of the Bible. After calling Simon Peter to be his disciple, Jesus, played by actor Jonathan Roumie, visits Simon’s wife, Eden, played by Lara Silva. Standing in her first century kitchen, Jesus acknowledges Eden’s sacrifices in supporting her husband and lightens her burden by healing her sick mother.
