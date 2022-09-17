Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly ViolenceMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Related
Boiling Springs field hockey remains unbeaten, unscored on with teamwork-heavy win over Big Spring
Boiling Springs field hockey knew it would have a good team this year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Mic’d up with Bishop McDevitt Football
Bishop McDevitt scored 75 points last year against Palmyra. The Cougars were determined to not let that happen this season but beating a loaded Crusader team would not be an easy task. Stone Saunders, Rico Scott, Marquese Williams, Cyncir Bowers, and Tyshawn Russell may be the most explosive group of...
Gettysburg field hockey scores 4-0 win over Waynesboro
Four different Gettysburg players found the back of the net Wednesday in a 4-0 field hockey win against Waynesboro. Madeline Delaney, Megan Musselman, Naomi Spangler and Sophia Williams each had a goal for the Warriors in the win.
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick pushes Middletown past Milton Hershey
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick helped push Middletown past Milton Hershey, 3-2, Wednesday in boys soccer. Ethan Whitmire also had a goal for the Blue Raiders, and Baily Snyder had an assist. Milton Hershey had an own goal, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick steer Palmyra field hockey to win against Red Land
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick led the Palmyra field hockey team past Red Land 3-1 on Wednesday. Battistelli scored two goals and Kirkpatrick added an additional point for Palmyra.
Henry Drawbaugh scores game-winner for Greencastle-Antrim against Gettysburg
Henry Drawbaugh scored the game-winning goal for Greencastle-Antrim in a 1-0 boys soccer win over Gettysburg. Caleb Baine had the assist. Ethan Ford had five saves for Greencastle-Antrim, and Jake Bernie had 12 saves for Gettysburg.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Hershey vs Mechanicsburg in high school field hockey — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team grabs win against Gettysburg
Rylee Henson and Haley Noblit led the way for Green-Castle Antrim’s girls soccer team Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Gettysburg. Although the girls had a rocky second half, Greencastle coach Chris Noblit was pleased with how the team performed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camp Hill tennis squad sweeps Susquehanna Township
Camp Hill defeated Susquehanna Twp. 5-0, Wednesday in girls tennis. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Katelyn Strawser, Avery Pollock headline Lower Dauphin’s ‘bounce back’ win vs. East Pennsboro
Lower Dauphin’s return to winning ways kept a persistent East Pennsboro side spiraling inside the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. Forward Katelyn Strawser and midfielder Avery Pollack each secured a pair of goals and two assists Wednesday as Lower Dauphin secured a much-needed 7-0 field hockey victory at Kreiser-Hallman Field.
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Watch scenes from Penn State football practice, Sept. 21, 2022
The Nittany Lions are off to 3-0 start on the season after a huge 41-12 win over the Auburn Tigers last Saturday evening. This moves Penn State football to No. 14 in the AP Poll ranking as they continue to seek their fourth win of the season this Saturday. Coach...
The future is now for Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley, Jaylen Reed after game-changing play at Auburn
Lost in the hoopla of Penn State’s win at Auburn — from Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen’s four scores to Sean Clifford’s resolve to any one of the Nittany Lions’ 11 tackles for loss — was one play a couple of young defensive backs won’t soon forget.
Hershey downs Gettysburg on the tennis court
Hershey picked up a solid victory in girls tennis on Wednesday, topping Gettysburg 5-0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Middletown adapts to life without high school football, takes time to ‘create new traditions’
As Middletown continues to grapple with the fallout of the high school football team hazing incidents and subsequent end to the season, the changes may have also created a rare cultural experiment. As was noted at Tuesday’s night’s school board meeting, the sudden and unanticipated loss of the social monolith...
thecomeback.com
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
James Franklin Pitches New Athlete Dorms at Penn State
'Everything matters,' Franklin said last year. Here's why football dorms matter to the Penn State coach.
Two Penn State standouts earn Big Ten honors for their efforts against Auburn
Nick Singleton is no ordinary freshman. He is also the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week. Singleton’s Penn State teammate, veteran safety Ji’Ayir Brown, was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0