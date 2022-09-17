LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been a simple, somber reminder of those who died in conflict. There, comrades and civilians can search for names of their fallen brethren, and place their hands on the granite reflection. They can also trace their names on a small piece of paper, which is made available there at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO