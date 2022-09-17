Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Announces Sellout for Texas Game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will run out in front of a capacity crowd Saturday as the athletics department officially announced Tuesday that Saturday’s contest against No. 19 Texas has reached sellout status. The sellout continues the enthusiasm for new head coach Joey McGuire as Texas Tech...
Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pioneer and prominent civic servant for decades has died. Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died September 21, 2022, at age 85. He was Lubbock’s first Black council member, an activist, advocate, and leader. He is the father to current Lubbock City Council member Sheila...
Summer weather persists despite cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some cooler air is moving into the South Plains tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring northerly winds, a few clouds, and a slight drop in area temperatures on Thursday. The front will move into the northern communities early tomorrow and move across most of the...
Cold front brings slight break from 90-degree temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another sunny and very warm day for the South Plains. Afternoon temps ranged from the upper 80s in Muleshoe to around 90 degrees in Lubbock. However, it was in the mid-90s in Childress south to Snyder while temperatures were in the low 90s in the Plains to Seminole region.
Dr. Carl Andersen releases new book ‘Addiction and Recovery at Texas Tech’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While waiting out a delay on a fateful tarmac, Carl Andersen was mulling the challenges and possibilities of the path before him. Alcoholism had left its mark on his life and on his family. In spite of the disease, Carl managed to earn a PhD and receive an appointment as Chair of the Department of Family Studies.
Lubbock crime lab to give tours for National Forensic Science Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock DPS Crime Lab team is offering tours of their facilities to celebrate National Forensic Science Week. The Texas Department of Public Safety is recognizing those who work in the 16 DPS crime labs across the state, including Lubbock. The lab will be open to...
South Plains Fair implements clear bag policy, beer sales
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, the South Plains Fair kicks off this weekend with two new features - a clear bag policy, and beer sales. Organizers first posted to Facebook about the clear bag policy last week, drawing some pushback. “Everywhere you go now for big...
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 88 years serving Texas Tech students and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore announced Tuesday it will be closing by the end of 2022. The bookstore located at 1305 University Ave. made the announcement via social media. Effective immediately Varsity will no longer be buying back textbooks, selling e-books or renting course material, according to its website. A Lubbock staple since 1934, the store is offering huge discounts to get rid of stock.
Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Lubbock. The crash happened at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Broadway St. just after 3 p.m. Officials with the Lubbock Police Department Police Desk say the pedestrian was taken to...
Texas Tech project to combat misinformation in Hispanic communities
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Texas Tech faculty members are trying to combat the misinformation and disinformation among the Hispanic population. They are trying to understand why the Hispanic community lacks so many information resources in comparison to other communities. Lucinda Holt is an Assistant Professor of Practice at Texas...
Lubbock Hotel Motel Association Rebrands to Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is excited to announce it has rebranded as the Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association. The new association will extend membership, advocacy, and support to include all of tourism – hospitality, transportation, local attractions, and entertainment. In their first...
Man indicted after bringing BB gun to Covenant Health
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brandon Davis, 38, was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury for aggravated assault after bringing a BB gun to Covenant Health Hospital. Lubbock police arrested a man after reports of a person with a gun at Covenant Health Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. on July 19,...
Lubbock remembering those who served in Vietnam at memorial traveling wall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been a simple, somber reminder of those who died in conflict. There, comrades and civilians can search for names of their fallen brethren, and place their hands on the granite reflection. They can also trace their names on a small piece of paper, which is made available there at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Summer weather for Summer’s end
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the recognized final day of Summer. The Autumnal Equinox is tomorrow. It marks the beginning of Fall. Right on cue, a cold front is on the way. Tomorrow’s equinox, the point the sun is directly over the equator, is the official start of Fall....
Man charged with aggravated assault against disabled girlfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Ford of Lubbock was charged with injury to a disabled individual by a Grand Jury after striking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on July 7 of this year. According to the police report, LPD responded to the 2500 block of 33rd street in reference...
Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Monday Night Fire at Garden and Arts Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is onscene investigating the cause of a fire Monday night at the City of Lubbock Garden and Arts Center (GAC), located at 4215 University Avenue. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, and quickly extinguished the fire, after the initial call came in at 6:53 p.m. LFR says the damage is mostly to the exterior of the building.
3 charged after child in diaper found in 100-degree heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katherine Carrillo, 20, Muhannad Abdel-Raouf, 21, and Almazen Abdel-Raouf, 22, have been charged by a Lubbock Grand Jury with endangering a child stemming from an incident that took place in late July. According to an LPD report, on July 27, a front office staff member of...
Roosevelt teen treated for rare cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One year after a cancer diagnosis that only a handful of people get, 13-year-old Emma Gast is making less frequent visits to UMC Children’s Hospital, where she found care for the rare disease. “It was usually when I was running. I would feel a really...
Floyd Co. growers reporting quality pumpkin harvest despite hot season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In his work jeans and long-sleeve button-down, Tim Assiter shows off his Pinks, Fairytales, Cinderellas, and One-Too-Many’s. They’re pumpkins, of course, as he calls himself the head wrangler at Assiter Punkin Ranch, in between Floydada and Ralls. The ranch has been shipping out truckloads of pumpkins since the start of September.
