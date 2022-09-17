DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday. The plane was found by an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer around 1:50 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Spot Road, fully engulfed in flames. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that the Vans RV-6A crashed around 1:30 p.m. while flying from Brown Field Airport in San Diego, Calif. There is no information available yet as to why the crash occurred or the identity of either victim.

4 DAYS AGO