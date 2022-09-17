ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dateland, AZ

Friday Airplane Victims ID'd

The two people who died in an airplane crash near Dateland, Arizona have been identified. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, Ronald Barba, 61 and his 47-year-old wife Marcela, died when their Van's RV-6 two-seat plane crashed Friday afternoon near Dateland. According to YCSO, the couple from Tijuana, Mexico, were flying from San Diego to Nogales at the time of the accident.
Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Yuma

DATELAND, AZ - A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday. The plane was found by an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer around 1:50 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Spot Road, fully engulfed in flames. Yuma County Sheriff's Office deputies learned that the Vans RV-6A crashed around 1:30 p.m. while flying from Brown Field Airport in San Diego, Calif.
2 dead, small aircraft engulfed in flames found near Yuma

The pilot and a passenger in a two-seater plane were found dead after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located the aircraft engulfed in flames in Dateland. The trooper spotted a plume of smoke while on patrol near Spot Road and Interstate 8.
