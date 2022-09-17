Read full article on original website
kxoradio.com
Friday Airplane Victims ID'd
The two people who died in an airplane crash near Dateland, Arizona have been identified. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, Ronald Barba, 61 and his 47-year-old wife Marcela, died when their Van's RV-6 two-seat plane crashed Friday afternoon near Dateland. According to YCSO, the couple from Tijuana, Mexico, were flying from San Diego to Nogales at the time of the accident.
AZFamily
Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Yuma
DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday. The plane was found by an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer around 1:50 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Spot Road, fully engulfed in flames. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that the Vans RV-6A crashed around 1:30 p.m. while flying from Brown Field Airport in San Diego, Calif. There is no information available yet as to why the crash occurred or the identity of either victim.
KTAR.com
2 dead, small aircraft engulfed in flames found near Yuma
PHOENIX — The pilot and a passenger in a two-seater plane were found dead after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located the aircraft engulfed in flames in Dateland. The trooper spotted a plume of smoke while on patrol near Spot Road and Interstate 8. Yuma County Sherriff’s...
