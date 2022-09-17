Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Wreckin' Rams strive to continue dominance over rival Lafayette High
For some, the Acadiana and Lafayette High football game remains a rivalry. But considering the Rams have won 15 straight games against the Lions, it's been a one-sided series. "The game hasn't really meant much the last 10 to 12 years because Acadiana has been having their way with us," Lions coach Cedric Figaro said. "My first year here it meant something because we were playing for the district championship. But up until then, it hasn't meant much."
theadvocate.com
St. Edmund's freshman back Ke'Von Johnson off to record-breaking start
If St. Edmund freshman running back Ke'Von Johnson keeps up his current pace, he'll break the school single-season rushing record as early as Week 7. Through three games, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Johnson has rushed for 796 yards on 82 carries with eight touchdowns. He has topped the 200-yard mark in...
theadvocate.com
Istrouma's wall of offensive linemen a powerful force for 3-0 Indians
Jeremy Gradney, head coach at Istrouma High School, walks down a dim hallway, pulls open a door and motions to a few of his players. This, he says, is the G-WOL. Four juniors and one senior comprise Istrouma’s Great Wall of Louisiana (G-WOL), the young — yet experienced — the quiet — yet fierce — offensive line of the District 6-4A Indians.
theadvocate.com
How Jacobian Guillory is helping LSU's defensive line without Maason Smith
Sophomore defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory has seen his role increase following Maason Smith's season-ending ACL tear, sharing reps with Jaquelin Roy at the nose tackle position. Guillory had played nose tackle in high school and was a four-star prospect out of Alexandria when he arrived on campus in 2020. He...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Is LSU's defense back? Despite many new pieces, Tigers are trending upward
It looked like dark times for the LSU defense. In their season-opening 24-23 loss, the Tigers couldn’t stop Florida State on third down with a restraining order. And to make matters much worse, star defensive tackle Maason Smith went down with season-ending knee injury, a lamentable echo of K’Lavon Chaisson’s season-ender four years ago in LSU’s opener against Miami.
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. New Mexico on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's nonconference game against New Mexico on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. This won't be another nonconference game in which LSU can pull its starters a minute into the second quarter, but the Tigers should comfortably win. New Mexico looks better than it did a year ago — the Lobos scored the fewest points in the FBS — but LSU has more talent. The Tigers need to use this game as a tune up.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?
This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
Schedule of events for UL Homecoming
The Ragin’ Cajuns square off against the South Alabama Jaguars on October 1, but a whole week of homecoming festivities start on September 25.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
Coach Desormeaux Talks Play Calling, QBs, Rice Players Taking Things Too Far & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football experienced something on Saturday night for the first time in over a calendar year. A loss. The Cajuns 15 game win streak was snapped in a frustrating loss to the Rice Owls. Following the defeat, Louisiana linebacker Kris Moncrief detailed racist comments he says were directed...
theadvocate.com
"Day of Hope" field trip prompts criticism from Baton Rouge high school students
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
WAFB.com
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say
Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game. Updated: 15 hours...
Colorado dance company narrates the St. Landry Parish church fires through dance
A Denver, Colorado dance company narrates through dance the impact of the three churches in St. Landry parish that burned to the ground in 2019.
Love Our Schools Home Give-Away Drawing Winner Announced
The 2022 "Love Our Schools Home Giveaway" winner was announced this evening following the fundraiser that will benefit all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System.
New Iberia's Sugar Cane Festival returns this weekend
The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair will take place the last full weekend in September following last year's cancellation.
Alpha Phi Alpha chapter suspended from UL Lafayette
The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of hazing.
