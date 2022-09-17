For some, the Acadiana and Lafayette High football game remains a rivalry. But considering the Rams have won 15 straight games against the Lions, it's been a one-sided series. "The game hasn't really meant much the last 10 to 12 years because Acadiana has been having their way with us," Lions coach Cedric Figaro said. "My first year here it meant something because we were playing for the district championship. But up until then, it hasn't meant much."

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO