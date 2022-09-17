ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams strive to continue dominance over rival Lafayette High

For some, the Acadiana and Lafayette High football game remains a rivalry. But considering the Rams have won 15 straight games against the Lions, it's been a one-sided series. "The game hasn't really meant much the last 10 to 12 years because Acadiana has been having their way with us," Lions coach Cedric Figaro said. "My first year here it meant something because we were playing for the district championship. But up until then, it hasn't meant much."
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

St. Edmund's freshman back Ke'Von Johnson off to record-breaking start

If St. Edmund freshman running back Ke'Von Johnson keeps up his current pace, he'll break the school single-season rushing record as early as Week 7. Through three games, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Johnson has rushed for 796 yards on 82 carries with eight touchdowns. He has topped the 200-yard mark in...
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Istrouma's wall of offensive linemen a powerful force for 3-0 Indians

Jeremy Gradney, head coach at Istrouma High School, walks down a dim hallway, pulls open a door and motions to a few of his players. This, he says, is the G-WOL. Four juniors and one senior comprise Istrouma’s Great Wall of Louisiana (G-WOL), the young — yet experienced — the quiet — yet fierce — offensive line of the District 6-4A Indians.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How Jacobian Guillory is helping LSU's defensive line without Maason Smith

Sophomore defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory has seen his role increase following Maason Smith's season-ending ACL tear, sharing reps with Jaquelin Roy at the nose tackle position. Guillory had played nose tackle in high school and was a four-star prospect out of Alexandria when he arrived on campus in 2020. He...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Is LSU's defense back? Despite many new pieces, Tigers are trending upward

It looked like dark times for the LSU defense. In their season-opening 24-23 loss, the Tigers couldn’t stop Florida State on third down with a restraining order. And to make matters much worse, star defensive tackle Maason Smith went down with season-ending knee injury, a lamentable echo of K’Lavon Chaisson’s season-ender four years ago in LSU’s opener against Miami.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. New Mexico on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's nonconference game against New Mexico on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. This won't be another nonconference game in which LSU can pull its starters a minute into the second quarter, but the Tigers should comfortably win. New Mexico looks better than it did a year ago — the Lobos scored the fewest points in the FBS — but LSU has more talent. The Tigers need to use this game as a tune up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?

This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
WAFB.com

