What does Penn State have for an encore after a big win over Auburn? The Lions are hefty favorites in their bid to resume the dominance that showed up against both Auburn and Ohio, as they welcome Central Michigan to Beaver Stadium for a noon kick. Penn State has been installed as a 26-point favorite to handle the Chippewas and improve to 4-0 to start the 2022 season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO