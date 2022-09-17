Read full article on original website
Boiling Springs field hockey remains unbeaten, unscored on with teamwork-heavy win over Big Spring
Boiling Springs field hockey knew it would have a good team this year.
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick steer Palmyra field hockey to win against Red Land
Alicia Battistelli and Olivia Kirkpatrick led the Palmyra field hockey team past Red Land 3-1 on Wednesday. Battistelli scored two goals and Kirkpatrick added an additional point for Palmyra.
Gettysburg field hockey scores 4-0 win over Waynesboro
Four different Gettysburg players found the back of the net Wednesday in a 4-0 field hockey win against Waynesboro. Madeline Delaney, Megan Musselman, Naomi Spangler and Sophia Williams each had a goal for the Warriors in the win.
Camp Hill tennis squad sweeps Susquehanna Township
Camp Hill defeated Susquehanna Twp. 5-0, Wednesday in girls tennis.
Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer team grabs win against Gettysburg
Rylee Henson and Haley Noblit led the way for Green-Castle Antrim’s girls soccer team Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Gettysburg. Although the girls had a rocky second half, Greencastle coach Chris Noblit was pleased with how the team performed.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Hershey vs Mechanicsburg in high school field hockey — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday.
Henry Drawbaugh scores game-winner for Greencastle-Antrim against Gettysburg
Henry Drawbaugh scored the game-winning goal for Greencastle-Antrim in a 1-0 boys soccer win over Gettysburg. Caleb Baine had the assist. Ethan Ford had five saves for Greencastle-Antrim, and Jake Bernie had 12 saves for Gettysburg.
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick pushes Middletown past Milton Hershey
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick helped push Middletown past Milton Hershey, 3-2, Wednesday in boys soccer. Ethan Whitmire also had a goal for the Blue Raiders, and Baily Snyder had an assist. Milton Hershey had an own goal, too.
Katelyn Strawser, Avery Pollock headline Lower Dauphin’s ‘bounce back’ win vs. East Pennsboro
Lower Dauphin’s return to winning ways kept a persistent East Pennsboro side spiraling inside the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. Forward Katelyn Strawser and midfielder Avery Pollack each secured a pair of goals and two assists Wednesday as Lower Dauphin secured a much-needed 7-0 field hockey victory at Kreiser-Hallman Field.
Middletown adapts to life without high school football, takes time to ‘create new traditions’
As Middletown continues to grapple with the fallout of the high school football team hazing incidents and subsequent end to the season, the changes may have also created a rare cultural experiment. As was noted at Tuesday’s night’s school board meeting, the sudden and unanticipated loss of the social monolith...
Penn State football prepares for Central Michigan: scenes from practice
Penn State football head coach James Franklin and his staff continued preparations for Central Michigan during a Wednesday afternoon practice on the Lasch fields. Penn State is off to a 3-0 start on the 2022 season after their impressive 41-12 blowout of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions have also beaten Purdue and Ohio.
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey.
Mic’d up with Bishop McDevitt Football
Bishop McDevitt scored 75 points last year against Palmyra. The Cougars were determined to not let that happen this season but beating a loaded Crusader team would not be an easy task. Stone Saunders, Rico Scott, Marquese Williams, Cyncir Bowers, and Tyshawn Russell may be the most explosive group of...
Hershey downs Gettysburg on the tennis court
Hershey picked up a solid victory in girls tennis on Wednesday, topping Gettysburg 5-0.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Adisa Isaac’s day vs. Auburn, Drew Allar’s development, more practice takeaways
Penn State opened as a 26.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, the Lions’ opponent Saturday at Beaver Stadium. And that line is on the move. No. 14 PSU is now a 28-point favorite against the 1-2 Chippewas. The way James Franklin’s squad played at Auburn last Saturday, that number still...
Penn State-Central Michigan game predictions: Lions heavily favored to score big, stay unbeaten on their home field
What does Penn State have for an encore after a big win over Auburn? The Lions are hefty favorites in their bid to resume the dominance that showed up against both Auburn and Ohio, as they welcome Central Michigan to Beaver Stadium for a noon kick. Penn State has been installed as a 26-point favorite to handle the Chippewas and improve to 4-0 to start the 2022 season.
The future is now for Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley, Jaylen Reed after game-changing play at Auburn
Lost in the hoopla of Penn State’s win at Auburn — from Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen’s four scores to Sean Clifford’s resolve to any one of the Nittany Lions’ 11 tackles for loss — was one play a couple of young defensive backs won’t soon forget.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
Notre Dame football’s first Black player, Wayne Edmonds, broke barriers and paved paths
In the autumn of 1952, when Wayne Edmonds arrived at Notre Dame to study and play football, he wasn’t so much daunted by the fact that the university had never had a Black player on the squad. The western Pennsylvania native was worried about his mother. “In the end,...
