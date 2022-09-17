Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
From breathtaking beaches to amazing hiking trails and charming little town, North Carolina has so much to offer and those who are lucky to live here can definitely confirm that. In fact, more and more people choose to spend their holidays in North Carolina and it's easy to see why - amazing places to visit, great prices, delicious food and friendly people. What more could you ask for?
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
SC State Fair hosting Sensory-Friendly Morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair will host its first ever event designed to meet the needs of adults and children with sensory processing disorders. The Sensory-Friendly Morning will be held October 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds. During that time, the sights and sounds of the fair will be dialed back and crowds will be smaller.
Turn off your lights! These are the birds migrating through North Carolina right now
(WGHP) – It’s migration season! As we begin our transition from summer to winter, millions of birds migrate through the State of North Carolina, mainly under the cover of darkness. Bird migration season takes place from mid-August and lasts through the end of November. Lights out North Carolina Peak migration season is between Sept. 10 […]
Suitcase Full of Puppies Found Along North Carolina Road
Talk about a sad sight to see. Everyone loves adorable puppies, but this story got me a little sad to hear. Recently, a suitcase full of puppies was found alongside a road in North Carolina and you won’t imagine what this looks like. Fox 46 reports that a good...
North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
Get ready, North Carolina’s Youth Deer Hunting Day announced for 2022 season
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Youth Deer Hunting Day has been announced for 2022, according to NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials. This is happening on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said Youth Deer Hunting Day started in 2015 as a way to “increase interest in deer hunting among youth, seeking to increase...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
This North Carolina brunch spot is the best in the state, Yelp says. Here’s why
A restaurant adds a Southern touch to its dishes — and serves the best brunches in North Carolina, a new report finds. Savorez in Wilmington was named the state’s No. 1 place to get mid-morning meals, according to results published Monday, Sept. 19. The review website Yelp created...
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
North Carolina newcomer says he will support his 2 children with $1 million win
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Less than a week after relocating to North Carolina, Jeremy Hartzell, of Asheville, bought a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I came here to rent, but now I’m coming here to buy,” Hartzell said. Hartzell, 25, bought his lucky […]
Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen
Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
N.C. dentist says robot transformed his operations
CARY, N.C. — Robotically assisted dental work is available in North Carolina. The technology helps a dental team prepare for a procedure ahead of time. The robot, called Yomi, is the first FDA approved dental system. A dental specialist said it has transformed his daily operations. What You Need...
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing woman found in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that 37-year-old April Bartlett of Utica has been found safe in North Carolina. April had been missing since Saturday, September 18th, 2022. UPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
Storm Watch: Will Hurricane Fiona Impact NC Coast?
As you know, we are in the middle of Hurricane Season, and right now, you are probably wondering if we need to stock up and prepare for a big storm this week. No worries, we got you covered on that tip! Hurricane Fiona is the latest storm that we are looking out for. It was […]
‘Heart Transplant from Daniel’: Pair brings special message to Elton John farewell tour in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fans packed into Bank of America Stadium Sunday night for Sir Elton John’s farewell tour, but two of those fans were on a special mission. By the time John’s American leg of his final tour is complete, Steve Hilfiker and Vanessa Blais will have been to seven shows. They’re […]
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On a shelf in Lisa Jones’ home sits a large blue plate with a cat’s face. It is a memento that she has never forgotten. “She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats,” said Jones. “And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her.”
