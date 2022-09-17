Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic

Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
The Post and Courier
Burgers in Charleston: Our food editor’s top picks
Among the many questions I am asked about dining in Charleston, one endures: Which restaurant serves the best burger?. Rarely keen on naming just one or two favorites, I decided to instead develop a list featuring my top 10 to 20 picks for burgers in Charleston. I mentioned this idea...
The Post and Courier
5 new restaurants coming to Charleston; footwear, pet supply, golf cart shops host openings
International cuisine is on the menu at some of five new dining venues coming to the Lowcountry. In North Charleston, a new Latin-infused restaurant will backfill the space where a Cuban eatery once operated. El Callao plans to open in October at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently renovated and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation
A second Bojangles restaurant is coming to the Moncks Corner area. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-November. The post New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Busy year equals big bonuses for Charleston port employees
Just two months after the last round of bonus checks were handed out, workers at the State Ports Authority are set to receive another extra financial boost following a record year for cargo and cash flow at the Port of Charleston. The SPA's board of directors on Sept. 20 approved...
The Post and Courier
New 336-unit apartment project coming to North Charleston near the airport
NORTH CHARLESTON — A 336-unit multifamily development is on the way to the Lowcountry, not far from Charleston International Airport. New York City-based real estate management and investment firm CP Capital is partnering with Charleston-based apartment giant Greystar Real Estate Partners on the new three-story project to be called Montague Corners.
foxcharleston.com
The “Build-To-Rent” Construction Trend In The Charleston Area
Partner of Womble Bond Dickinson, Morris Ellison, rejoins us in the studio to chat about the legal aspect of the build-to-rent properties. For more information, visit: https://www.womblebonddickinson.com/us.
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charleston City Paper
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
The Post and Courier
I-26 widening between Columbia and Chapin ahead of schedule
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The plan to widen Interstate 26 between Irmo and Little Mountain is set to be finished three years earlier than expected, making it one of several accelerated road projects across the state. The 16-mile stretch of highway northwest of Columbia is part of a plan to...
City of Charleston in need of commercial drivers, offering incentive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is facing a shortage of commercial drivers. To get behind the wheel of a garbage truck, trash truck, or even a street sweeper, the operator must have a commercial driver’s license. However, according to Charleston officials, employees with this qualification are hard to come by. “We’ve definitely […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston needs 27 ditch cleaners to help reduce flooding. It has 7.
If there's rain in the overnight forecast, John Rock doesn't sleep, even at low tide. While sea level rise is to blame for dozens of floods in Charleston each year, Rock's problem is a clogged ditch. When storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in the city on Sept....
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 9/19/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
Texas man wins $100K on lottery ticket purchased in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky tourist who visited Charleston on the Fourth of July left the Palmetto State a big winner. The Texas man returned to the state his week to cash in the winning Powerball ticket at the South Carolina Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia. Much to his surprise, the ticket he thought […]
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. test scores improve in 2022, but still trail pre-pandemic levels
GEORGETOWN — While assessment scores for Georgetown County students improved in 2021-22, the results still fell short of pre-pandemic levels. The portion of Georgetown County School District students who met or exceeded expectations on the South Carolina College-and-Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) and South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) improved 7.6 percentage points in language arts to 37.8 percent, 3.9 percentage points in math to 29.5 percent and 5.4 percentage points in science to 33.2 percent, Cutina Barrineau, district director for accountability and assessment, told the school board Sept. 20.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base
The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
Comments / 0