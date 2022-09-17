Read full article on original website
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
CBS 46
Sandy Springs High School student-athlete dies following medical emergency during flag football practice
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs High School student-athlete has died following a medical emergency during flag football practice after school, according to police. Sandy Springs Police confirmed to CBS46 that there was a student-athlete death at a Sandy Springs High School. Police did not specify which high school the student attended.
Middle school sports in Santa Rosa: A possibility or a pipe dream?
Santa Rosa County is the only one in the tri-county area without a wide use of middle school sports teams. The district has started to receive questions from area residents as to why that is, and what can be done to offer the possibility to middle schoolers moving forward. Santa Rosa County District Schools' public information...
School safety talks in the works ahead of double shootings near football games
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two teens sit in jail and another one is wanted after a pair of shootings at two Richmond County high school football games. No one was injured after gunshots suspended play during the Laney – Thomson game at Laney. The incident Saturday during T.W. Josey’s homecoming tailgate left two people injured. […]
Kait 8
‘Big hits’ put high school football players at risk
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Whether in a game or in practice, student football players risk injury every time they hit the field. Injuries are rising with the increasing popularity of “big hits,” or tackles. Some players are not taught how to hit properly until high school. Michael Stinnett...
