Hollywood, FL

CBS Miami

Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida

MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida man accused of torturing threatened bird

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man faced a judge Tuesday after state wildlife officials accused him of abusing a bird on Florida’s threatened species list. Michael Bochicchio, 31, of Palm Beach Gardens, is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He faces two misdemeanor counts and one third-degree felony count.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

South Florida actress missing from Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is looking for a local actress from South Florida after she went missing on Wednesday morning. Officers say 35-year-old Jenna Jowers was last seen by her grandmother at the Target on Linton Boulevard near I-95 at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Jowers left the area alone.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Rescued dogs, cats from Puerto Rico arrive in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE - Some four-legged survivors of Hurricane Fiona have made their way to South Florida after being rescued in Puerto Rico. The Humane Society of Broward County arranged to have 30 dogs and cats flown from the island to Miami International Airport overnight. The animals were being taken care of by Save-a-Sato, a rescue group in San Juan. The group's building has no power or running water. While the volunteers and staff with Save-A-Sato try and clean up and wait for power and water to be restored, the HSBC decided to step up and help. "Their shelter...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

'I stomped him,' Florida psychiatric patient arrested for attacking roommate at hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A psychiatric patient from South Florida State Hospital was arrested on Tuesday after police say he violently attacked his roommate. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said a staff member found the victim during a routine morning check and saw him lying on the ground face-up, unconscious and covered in blood. Staff said they called 911 just after 7 a.m., believing the incident was a cardiac arrest, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue transferred the victim to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIU Law earns highest scores on Florida bar exam — again

For the eighth consecutive July administration, FIU College of Law graduates earned the highest passage rate of any of Florida’s 11 law schools on the Florida bar exam. With a first-time passage rate of 81.2%, FIU Law surpassed the statewide average passage rate of 64.4% by 16.8 percentage points.
FLORIDA STATE
