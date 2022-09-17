ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
WWE Files To Trademark 'NXT Global' And More

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On September 16, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Global" and "NXT Europe" for entertainment purposes. NXT Europe is set to launch in January after NXT UK has gone on hiatus. Full description:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special

AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK

HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
Ricochet On The Rock Potentially Dethroning Roman Reigns: Who Else Is It Gonna Be?

Ricochet wants The Rock to end the reign of Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is currently on one of the longest winning streaks in company history. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 750 days, but that didn't stop him from beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to also capture the WWE Championship. Reigns also hasn't been pinned or submitted since December 15, 2019.
Bianca Belair: What Triple H Expects Of Me Now Is What He Expected Of Me In NXT, To Be 'The EST'

Bianca Belair discusses what is expected of her now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. Bianca Belair is currently the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. She has taken the WWE by storm since she first arrived as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. In that span of time, she has developed a close relationship with Triple H, and now, Triple H is in charge of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Ilja Dragunov Returns To NXT Following #1 Contender's Match On 9/20

A new number one contender is named, and a former champion has returned. At the end of the September 20 episode of NXT, JD McDonagh stood tall over Tyler Bate as the new number one contender for the NXT Championship. A brief face-off with Bron Breakker was interrupted by a returning Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov was the NXT UK Champion prior to having to relinquish the title due to a foot injury.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 9/26 (Taped On 9/21)

AEW taped the September 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on September 21 ahead of AEW Dynamite. Full spoilers can be seen below. Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian defeated Skye Blue & Shawn Dean) Ortiz defeated Serpentico (with Luther.) AEW Dark: Elevation (9/26) Fightful will have the stream and results...
