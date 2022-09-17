Read full article on original website
Related
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
9/16 AEW Rampage Viewership Ticks Up Slightly, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/16 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World TV Title Match between Samoa Joe and Josh Woods, drew 470,000 viewers on September 16. This number is up from the 429,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
WWE Raw On 9/20 Records Lowest Viewership Number Since July 4, Key Demo Rating Rises
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/19. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 19 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.709 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating...
NFL・
Maria Kanellis Discusses WWA, AEW Talks, WWE, IMPACT, More! | Grapsody Interviews
The Grapsody team speaks with Maria Kanellis about World Wrestling Army, WWE and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
IN THIS ARTICLE
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/20): Anthony Ogogo, Dark Order, Marina Shafir, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/20) John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Zuka & Alexander Moss. The Trustbusters def. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM. Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews. Sonny Kiss def. Joe Ocasio. Matt Sydal def. JD Drake. You can find results from all AEW...
Action Bronson Explains How AEW Match Came Together, Jokes 'No Falls' In His Contract
Rapper Action Bronson is set to make his in-ring debut on Friday at AEW Rampage Grand Slam when he teams with HOOK to face 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard). Bronson, who performs HOOK's theme "Chairman's Intent," made the save for HOOK at AEW All Out when the FTW Champion was being attacked by 2point0.
Podcast: Moxley vs. Danielson | AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 9/21/22 | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Grand Slam!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress with HelixSleep.com/Fightful!
WWE Files To Trademark 'NXT Global' And More
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On September 16, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Global" and "NXT Europe" for entertainment purposes. NXT Europe is set to launch in January after NXT UK has gone on hiatus. Full description:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special
AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK
HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
Ricochet On The Rock Potentially Dethroning Roman Reigns: Who Else Is It Gonna Be?
Ricochet wants The Rock to end the reign of Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is currently on one of the longest winning streaks in company history. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 750 days, but that didn't stop him from beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to also capture the WWE Championship. Reigns also hasn't been pinned or submitted since December 15, 2019.
A New NXT? 9/20/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolan. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness.
Anthony Bowens: The Acclaimed Are The Uncrowned Champs Because We Can Bring Life To The Tag Division
Anthony Bowens looks forward to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This bout will be a rematch from AEW All Out, where the champions retained the gold in a thrilling contest...
Taz Comments On AEW's Backstage Drama, Says The Wrestling Business Is A Train That Never Stops Moving
Taz comments on the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling. The recent success of AEW has been clouded by a various amount of backstage issues. Recently, the social conversation around the product seems to be around the reported AEW All Out fights rather than the in-ring action or even the recent return of MJF.
Bianca Belair: What Triple H Expects Of Me Now Is What He Expected Of Me In NXT, To Be 'The EST'
Bianca Belair discusses what is expected of her now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. Bianca Belair is currently the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. She has taken the WWE by storm since she first arrived as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. In that span of time, she has developed a close relationship with Triple H, and now, Triple H is in charge of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Toni Storm: Women's Wrestling In AEW Is Headed In The Right Direction, I'm Confident In The Division
Toni Storm believes that AEW's women's division is heading in the right direction, and she's confident that the roster will gradually get more of an emphasis on AEW programming. Storm is the reigning AEW Interim Women's World Champion. AEW had to crown a interim titleholder when Thunder Rosa, the AEW...
Mascara Dorada, Dalton Castle & The Boys, Nyla Rose, More Set For Action On 9/19 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following matches for the September 19 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/19) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Omar, Rick Recon, & Boujii. Jora Johl vs. Frankie Kazarian. Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico. Nyla Rose vs....
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/21) Preview: Championship Card Guarantees History Will Be Made In Queens
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam!. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will present one of the most stacked lineups in television wrestling history, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022. Every match currently booked for tonight's card is a championship match featuring a lineup...
Ilja Dragunov Returns To NXT Following #1 Contender's Match On 9/20
A new number one contender is named, and a former champion has returned. At the end of the September 20 episode of NXT, JD McDonagh stood tall over Tyler Bate as the new number one contender for the NXT Championship. A brief face-off with Bron Breakker was interrupted by a returning Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov was the NXT UK Champion prior to having to relinquish the title due to a foot injury.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 9/26 (Taped On 9/21)
AEW taped the September 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on September 21 ahead of AEW Dynamite. Full spoilers can be seen below. Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian defeated Skye Blue & Shawn Dean) Ortiz defeated Serpentico (with Luther.) AEW Dark: Elevation (9/26) Fightful will have the stream and results...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0