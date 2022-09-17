ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says

By Jackson Cote
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 15

Nick
3d ago

What happened is such a travesty- I have heard thru the grapevine that the “child” was related to the family and lived in the house. So many questions!

Reply
5
Lepine Lepine
4d ago

prayers for the dead family members. Seems that the police have some explaining to do

Reply(2)
8
Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Bow man

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert that was issued for a Bow man Wednesday. Kyle Frisbie, 24, was last seen leaving his home Tuesday afternoon and was reported missing by family later that evening, officials said. State police reported Frisbie returned...
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Police seek man who was armed when he robbed 7-Eleven in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Police in Concord are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store Sunday night. The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was all dressed in black and was wearing a ski mask, police said. Police said he was armed with a gun and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#New Hampshire#Northfield#Murder#Violent Crime#Kassandra Benjamin
NHPR

Two N.H. teenagers accused of violating state civil rights law

Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving racist messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens carved the messages at John Stark...
WEARE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
MERRIMACK, NH
ems1.com

Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys

MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
MERRIMAC, MA
wgan.com

Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured

Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
SACO, ME
WGME

Saturday night motorcycle crashes leave two with life-threatening injuries

(WGME) - Two people were left with life-threatening injuries after two separate motorcycle crashes Saturday night. One in Auburn, the other in New Hampshire. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Police responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash near Center and Bowdoin Streets. Police say a 61-year-old Carthage man riding...
AUBURN, ME
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police seek man involved in hit-and-run

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are seeking a man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday. Police said the man was driving a gray truck with a cap at the time of the incident. Police believe the model of the truck was a GMC. Officials are investigating and...
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases

FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
FREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Victim of Saco crash identified by police

SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
SACO, ME
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy