Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says

Nick
3d ago
What happened is such a travesty- I have heard thru the grapevine that the “child” was related to the family and lived in the house. So many questions!
Lepine Lepine
4d ago
prayers for the dead family members. Seems that the police have some explaining to do
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police cancel Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Bow man
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police have canceled a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert that was issued for a Bow man Wednesday. Kyle Frisbie, 24, was last seen leaving his home Tuesday afternoon and was reported missing by family later that evening, officials said. State police reported Frisbie returned...
Man accused of exposing himself to children at park in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children at a park in New Hampshire on Monday. Jason Keno, 38, of Manchester, is facing charges including indecent exposure, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.
whdh.com
Lowell PD: Dracut man arrested, charged after stabbing that left victim seriously injured
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell have made an arrest following a stabbing over the weekend that left a male victim with serious injuries. In a statement, the police department announced that Stephen Mbugua, 28, was arrested in connection with the stabbing that happened on Richardson Street Sunday. Officers...
WMUR.com
Police seek man who was armed when he robbed 7-Eleven in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Police in Concord are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store Sunday night. The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was all dressed in black and was wearing a ski mask, police said. Police said he was armed with a gun and...
NHPR
Two N.H. teenagers accused of violating state civil rights law
Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving racist messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens carved the messages at John Stark...
Police say incarcerated person in Springfield threatened to slit cellmate’s throat, faces additional charges
Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder, 26, “made a small edged weapon,” which he used to briefly hold hostage his cellmate, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say incarcerated person in Springfield threatened to slit cellmate’s throat, faces additional charges.
WCVB
Merrimac, Massachusetts, man pleads guilty in violent rape, beating of 74-year-old woman
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Merrimac, Massachusetts, man accused of raping and kidnapping a 74-year-old woman has pleaded guilty. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said William Raia admitted to breaking into a woman's home last July and raping her repeatedly. Raia pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping, armed assault...
4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
WMUR.com
Five months after couple's bodies found, case remains unsolved
Wendy and Stephen Reid left their Concord apartment for a walk on the popular Broken Ground Trails on April 18. The two, both in their 60s, were not seen alive again.
Police arrest 5 Boston climate protesters, seize 4 ‘sleeping dragon’ barrel devices
Five Boston climate protestors who tried to use “sleeping dragon” barrel devices to chain themselves together to block traffic on a highly-trafficked city ramp were arrested on Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. A department spokesperson said Joseph H. Rogers, 55, of Lyndeborough, New Hampshire,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man arrested after police find 37 animals, injured elderly woman in stolen U-Haul
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Hampshire man is facing over three dozen charges after police in Florida uncovered 35 cats, two dogs and an injured elderly woman in a stolen U-Haul. New Port Richey police in Florida said the U-Haul was reported stolen to Newport, New Hampshire...
ems1.com
Police: Mass. man urinates near station door, gives EMT his car keys
MERRIMAC, Mass. — A Rowley man caught on camera while relieving himself near the front door of the Merrimac Fire Department only moments before handing his car keys to a first responder lost his driver's license for 45 days following his appearance Monday in Newburyport District Court. Mark Landry,...
wgan.com
Saco crash leaves Massachusetts man dead, driver injured
Police say a 94-year-old passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Saco on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. near 100 Main Street. The vehicle left the roadway while traveling northbound and struck a traffic light pole. Police say Allan Zenowitz of Cambridge, Massachusetts was found...
WGME
Saturday night motorcycle crashes leave two with life-threatening injuries
(WGME) - Two people were left with life-threatening injuries after two separate motorcycle crashes Saturday night. One in Auburn, the other in New Hampshire. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Police responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash near Center and Bowdoin Streets. Police say a 61-year-old Carthage man riding...
NECN
Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested in Boston Hate Incident to Represent Himself in Court
The leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group charged in a fight that sprang up around a drag queen story hour in Boston in July appeared in court on Monday and asked to represent himself, authorities said. Christopher Hood, a 23-year-old from Pepperell, Massachusetts, was charged with affray -- fighting...
Fitchburg man sentenced to prison for role in drug trafficking conspiracy
Kevin Martinez, 43, was sentenced to 22 months in prison with six years of supervised release for his role in a “wide-ranging fentanyl, heroin, crack and cocaine trafficking conspiracy,” U.S. Attorney Rachael announced. Martinez was sentenced on Sept. 16 in federal court in Worcester. On March 23, 2022,...
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police seek man involved in hit-and-run
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are seeking a man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday. Police said the man was driving a gray truck with a cap at the time of the incident. Police believe the model of the truck was a GMC. Officials are investigating and...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases
FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
WMUR.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.H. — A deadly crash in Pembroke is under investigation. Pembroke Police Chief Gary Gaskell told News 9 that the two-vehicle crash was at North Pembroke Road and Borough Road. The crash is still under investigation but police believe speed is a factor. "We have a two car...
Victim of Saco crash identified by police
SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
