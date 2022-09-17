Bayley and Damage CTRL are in control, and the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion called her shot on Monday night. Since Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam, she and her stablemates have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in WWE. They defeated Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at the Castle, where the role model pinned the Raw Women's Champion. Kai and SKY went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and now Bayley has her sights set on the gold.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO