Action Bronson Explains How AEW Match Came Together, Jokes 'No Falls' In His Contract
Rapper Action Bronson is set to make his in-ring debut on Friday at AEW Rampage Grand Slam when he teams with HOOK to face 2point0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard). Bronson, who performs HOOK's theme "Chairman's Intent," made the save for HOOK at AEW All Out when the FTW Champion was being attacked by 2point0.
Bayley Challenges Bianca Belair To A Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bayley and Damage CTRL are in control, and the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion called her shot on Monday night. Since Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam, she and her stablemates have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in WWE. They defeated Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at the Castle, where the role model pinned the Raw Women's Champion. Kai and SKY went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and now Bayley has her sights set on the gold.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18): Drew McIntyre Teams With New Day
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 18 from Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18) - Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. - WWE Intercontinental Championship:...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/20): Anthony Ogogo, Dark Order, Marina Shafir, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/20) John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Zuka & Alexander Moss. The Trustbusters def. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM. Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews. Sonny Kiss def. Joe Ocasio. Matt Sydal def. JD Drake. You can find results from all AEW...
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special
AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Tom Hardy secretly enters UK jiu-jitsu competition - and takes home the gold
Tom Hardy surprised attendees after turning up to a jiu-jitsu competition in the UK over the weekend, where he proceeded to win a gold medal.Hardy, 45, reportedly “secretly arranged” to participate in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship at the Oakgrove School in Milton Keys, last Saturday (17 September).Event sponsor Sean Rosborough told the Daily Mail that organisers knew about Hardy’s participation ahead of time, but decided to keep it under wraps because they didn’t want “masses of people turning up [and] distracting him” from the competition. However, Hardy posed for photographs with fans afterwards, and “the mums...
Ricochet On The Rock Potentially Dethroning Roman Reigns: Who Else Is It Gonna Be?
Ricochet wants The Rock to end the reign of Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is currently on one of the longest winning streaks in company history. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 750 days, but that didn't stop him from beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to also capture the WWE Championship. Reigns also hasn't been pinned or submitted since December 15, 2019.
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/21) Preview: Championship Card Guarantees History Will Be Made In Queens
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam!. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will present one of the most stacked lineups in television wrestling history, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022. Every match currently booked for tonight's card is a championship match featuring a lineup...
DJ Whoo Kid To Serve As Special Guest Announcer At AEW Grand Slam
The Hype Magazine announced that DJ Whoo Kid will be a special guest announcer at AEW Grand Slam. DJ Whoo Kid is a radio host on Shade 45 and one of the premiere DJs in hip-hop history, hosting mixtapes for rappers such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, J Cole, Lil Kim, D-Block, and more.
Taz Comments On AEW's Backstage Drama, Says The Wrestling Business Is A Train That Never Stops Moving
Taz comments on the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling. The recent success of AEW has been clouded by a various amount of backstage issues. Recently, the social conversation around the product seems to be around the reported AEW All Out fights rather than the in-ring action or even the recent return of MJF.
KUSHIDA To Miss 9/21 NJPW Event With Suspected Skin Disease
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that KUSHIDA has been pulled from the September 21 event due to a suspected skin disease. He was scheduled to team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Jado and Tama Tonga to take on Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo. The bout has been changed to an eight-man tag with Gedo no longer participating as well.
Alba Fyre Aims To Destroy Mandy Rose's Empire, Chase Teaches Carmelo Hayes A Lesson | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 20. - Alba Fyre stated that she intends to burn NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's empire down. - Andre Chase confronted Carmelo Hayes and stated he had a teachable moment when he lost the NXT North American Championship. Chase then shocked the world when he pinned Hayes in a tag team match.
Athena Praises AEW Women's Roster, Worries About 'Getting Lost In The Shuffle' Due To So Much Talent
Athena arrived in AEW at AEW Double or Nothing, immediately stepping to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Athena was released by WWE in November 2021 after stop and start pushes on television on both the main roster and NXT. She was immediately looked at as one of the top free agents on the market, but took her time before joining AEW, opting to work various Independent dates before signing.
Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It
Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Ilja Dragunov Returns To NXT Following #1 Contender's Match On 9/20
A new number one contender is named, and a former champion has returned. At the end of the September 20 episode of NXT, JD McDonagh stood tall over Tyler Bate as the new number one contender for the NXT Championship. A brief face-off with Bron Breakker was interrupted by a returning Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov was the NXT UK Champion prior to having to relinquish the title due to a foot injury.
Maria Kanellis Still Considers Herself A Diva, Wants To See The Butterfly Belt Return
Maria Kanellis still considers herself a Diva, and she doesn't agree that this era of WWE history didn't have good workers. Kanellis has been a trailblazer for women's wrestling in recent years. She notably led the charge with rebuilding Ring of Honor's women's division in 2021. She has also launched Women's Wrestling Army, a new promotion, earlier this year. But she originally arrived in the industry through WWE's Divas Search, and she was later featured throughout WWE's Divas era.
WWE Raw On 9/20 Records Lowest Viewership Number Since July 4, Key Demo Rating Rises
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/19. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 19 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.709 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating...
NFL・
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid
Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
9/16 AEW Rampage Viewership Ticks Up Slightly, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/16 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World TV Title Match between Samoa Joe and Josh Woods, drew 470,000 viewers on September 16. This number is up from the 429,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
