Washington State

ncwlife.com

It's all blue skies and healthy air today

For the first time in weeks, all of North Central Washington and most of the state woke up to good air quality this morning. The state Department of Ecology recorded some unhealthy conditions in Cashmere on Monday but by evening the smoke had cleared. By this afternoon, every community in...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

WDFW officer rides to the rescue after horse dilemma

You don’t see a lot of suspects arrested while on horseback these days, but that’s what happened recently in Southwest Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report that a man riding a horse had drawn a pistol and pointed it at a motorist along the Kalama River.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
State
Washington State
ncwlife.com

Decision could come today on reopening of U.S. Highway 2

A decision could come as soon as today on when to reopen U.S. Highway 2. The Stevens Pass cross-state route has been closed since Sept. 10 by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. Crews continue to work on removing damaged trees and debris left along the roadway by the...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

U.S. 2 remains closed as crews work to clear hazards

U.S. Highway 2 remains closed today even though the Bolt Creek Fire was reported at 79 percent contained this morning. Northwest Incident Management Team 8 said areas along the highway remain hazardous as the fire continues to destabilize the terrain, causing falling rocks, rolling debris and falling trees. The cross-state...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

Inslee OK with nuclear replacing lower Snake River dams' hydro power

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee would be fine with his state replacing the power currently generated by four lower Snake River dams with new small nuclear reactors, according to his office. "The governor has been consistent that all zero-emission options are on the table," including nuclear,...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Wildfires, smoke, and heat mean tough conditions for WA farmworkers

WASHINGTON STATE.- Wildfires, smoke, and late-summer heat are creating tough and hazardous conditions for farmworkers across Washington. The dry, hot, and smoky conditions are prompting some farmworkers to call for greater protections against the elements. Washington News Service (WNS), spoke to one farmworker, Alfredo Juarez, in northwestern Washington, concerning last...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

'It's happening with younger and younger people': UW expert talks about keeping youth safe amid rise in fentanyl use and overdoses

With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn’t think it could get as bad as today’s big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
SPOKANE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
ncwlife.com

From Norway, Inslee touts Washington partnership on green energy

(The Center Square) – A cheerful Gov. Jay Inslee gave a Wednesday morning update on Washington state’s ongoing trade mission to the Nordic countries in support of green energy as part of the effort against climate change. “Quick summary of our trip: extremely productive, broad participation from Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR

