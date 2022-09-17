ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Flash's Final Season Will Bring Back Another Member of the Rogues

The Sanderson sisters tell you why you should watch Hocus Pocus 2. Stargirl and Titans could be teaming up. Plus, Khary Payton teases what to expect from Invincible’s future, what’s coming on Quantum Leap, and more info about the return of Chucky. Spoilers now!. Halloween Ends. Jamie Lee...
The Midnight Club's New Trailer Deals With the Evil Dead

Mike Flanagan, the writer/director of various spooky Netflix shows, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, has a new series coming out in a few weeks and he’s already looking to rip your heart out. The premise follows a group of terminally ill teenagers, so already the emotional pathos is laid out like a feast. Take a look at the first trailer below.
House of the Dragon

Last week’s very bloody, very on-brand Game of Thrones wedding marked a turn for the series to jump ahead in time on House of the Dragon. On Sunday’s episode we’re going to meet older Princess Rhaenyra, with Emma D’Arcy taking over from Milly Alcock, and Prince Laenor, now played by John Macmillan. The handsome and politically arranged couple look to be fully committed to their vows and loyalty to their family, while Alicent (now played by Olivia Cooke) pushes on with getting favor for the Hightower agenda.
Maybe Star Wars Should Stop Being Movies

Just as we’re about to get a new Star Wars show in the form of Andor—the second of three shows this year, if you need reminding—the movie side of the franchise took another noticeable hit. Rogue Squadron, a film originally planned to be directed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins for a December 2023 release, has been pulled off the release schedule. Whether that was a realistic release date or not considering Jenkins reportedly had other projects on her docket, it looks like a new Star Wars movie won’t come until December 2025, if even then.
Star Wars: Andor's Newest Teaser Reminds Us What's at Stake

Plus, more casting from Star Wars: The Acolyte, a Hocus Pocus 2 trailer, and a new sneak peek at the Quantum Leap reboot. Also, Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack) says that he wants to take the third season of Primal in a different direction. The Karate Kid. THR reports a new...
The Star Wars Universe Finds a Radical New Stride With Andor

With Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy masterfully sets up a new Star Wars universe that drops us on the ground level pre-Rebellion and explores the lives of the disenfranchised in the shadow of the Empire. No need for space wizardry here: this is a story about people. Centering on the origin...
Andor Is a Solid Star Wars Spy Thriller

Series creator Tony Gilroy clearly knows how to jump into the Star Wars sandbox without the need for fan service, and really that’s the key in Andor. Premiering this week, the Disney+ and Lucasfilm series tackles the events five years prior to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where we initially met rebel spy Cassian Andor. Because of that, we already know he ultimately sacrifices his life along with his squad of rebels to ensure the Death Star plans are delivered—setting off the chain of events in the original Star Wars trilogy.
Strange World's New Trailer Shows Off Its Pulpy Sci-Fi Roots

Disney’s newest (fully) animated feature, Strange World, has finally gotten a full length trailer. Strange World follows the Clades, a family of legendary explorers as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. They’re accompanied by a ragamuffin crew of pilots, adventurers, and aliens who are all trying to avoid getting eaten by the ravenous creatures that inhabit the planet.
The New Quantum Leap Pays Faithful Homage to the Original

It’s been nearly 30 years since Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett vanished into time (and from the airwaves), but Quantum Leap—a popular show during its five-season run—has since maintained a cult following. It’s no surprise NBC has dipped back into the time-travel well with a reboot, which premieres today.
James Cameron Was Worried Avatar 2 Might Have Taken Too Long

After a film grosses almost $3 billion at the global box office, you have to imagine the studio behind it would want to cash in immediately. Get a sequel into theaters ASAP. Strike while the iron is hot. Avatar director James Cameron is not that kind of person though. He doesn’t rush things. And yet, even he admits that the 13 years it will have taken between 2009's mega hit and its December sequel Avatar: The Way of Water did worry him just a little bit.
Nightmare Before Christmas

While promoting Netflix’s upcoming Wendell & Wild, director Henry Selick was featured in conversation with Collider at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he discussed if he and Nightmare Before Christmas creator Tim Burton were ever approached for a sequel to the 1993 beloved stop-motion film Selick directed. Unsurprisingly, the answer is “yes.”
Advocacy Groups Demand Amazon, MGM Cancel Creepy 'Ring Nation' Surveillance Reality Show

40 privacy and racial justice groups signed an open letter demanding MGM Studios cancel Ring Nation, a dystopian reality television show based on security footage captured from Ring home cameras. The groups warned airing the show risks “normalizing and promoting Amazon Ring’s dangerous network of surveillance cameras,” and could put vulnerable communities at heightened privacy risks.
Loki's Eugene Cordero Will Be a Season 2 Regular

In between some disappointing news, we’ve also got some amazing trailers from the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon, Raven’s Hollow (a horror film following Edgar Allen Poe at West Point), and another from Let the Right One In. Spoilers, cast off!. Shine: A Dick Hallorann Story.
The 21 Wildest, Coolest, and Most Unique Films We Can't Wait to See at Fantastic Fest 2022

Three years have passed since io9 traveled to Austin, Texas for a week of fun, fucked up films. The event is Fantastic Fest, one of the coolest, most unique genre film festivals in the entire world—and this year, it’s finally back in full force. For several days, we’ll be spending hours upon hours in the dark, watching mostly movies no one outside of the festival circuit has ever heard of. Which makes choosing difficult. What weird, wacky movies do you watch?
Journey to Miyazaki's Fantastic Worlds at Ghibli Park

Japan’s much-anticipated Studio Ghibli-themed attraction features a variety of sights and activities inspired by the worlds of Hayao Miyazaki’s legacy of films. Situated in a nature preserve, purposefully not disturbing the wilderness of the forest surrounding it, the park is more of an immersion into the atmosphere and locations of movies such as My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service, among others.
Horror Icon Don Mancini Explains the Timelessness of Chucky and Chucky

The first Child’s Play movie came out in 1988, followed by a string of increasingly campy sequels (and one in-name-only reboot), but its iconic antagonist is now more popular than ever thanks to the runaway success of the TV series Chucky. The killer doll is back for season two...
