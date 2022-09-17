ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Shelby Jordan, former offensive lineman for Raiders, Patriots, passes away at 70

By Emma McCorkindale, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDdEz_0hzb6Lo600

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Shelby Jordan, an offensive lineman who played for the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Raiders, died earlier this month, the Patriots announced Friday.

Jordan, 70, died on Sept. 9, according to the announcement.

Jordan played in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. With the Raiders, Jordan was able to win a ring as a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.

Prior to his NFL career, Jordan led Washington University’s Division III Bears in tackles for three consecutive seasons before being named a Kodak first-team All-American during his senior year.

California high school forfeits football games amid assault investigation

The 1972 team captain and Bears MVP is considered the greatest defensive player in the history of the school, and in 1973, he was the first football player in university’s 150 year history to be drafted in the NFL.

He was initially a 7th-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in 1973, but was dropped during training. He signed with the New England Patriots, eventually becoming a six-year starter at offensive tackle.

After retiring from the NFL in 1988, Jordan launched and directed a Los Angeles-based nonprofit economic-development corporation that provides affordable urban housing to help families and seniors.

In 2013, Jordan was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo

The champagne showers started way too early in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. With the Raiders up 16 late in the third, one Raiders fan celebrated a little prematurely; only to watch his team lose by six thanks to some Kyler Murray magic and an overtime walk-off TD courtesy of the Cardinals defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelby Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Chicopee#The New England Patriots#The Los Angeles Raiders#Washington University#Kodak#All American#Mvp#The Houston Oilers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Vince Wilfork will take his place in Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday

FOXBORO -- Vince Wilfork has a pair of Super Bowl rings from his career with the New England Patriots. On Saturday, he'll add a red jacket to his collectionWilfork will take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro on Saturday, after being voted in by fans in his first year of eligibility. Wilfork will become the 32nd member of the organization to go into the team's Hall of Fame, and is just the sixth player to be elected in their first year of eligibility.Given his massive impact on the New England defense for 11 years, it should...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy