Armstrong Lifts High-A South Bend to Division Series Title

The High-A South Bend Cubs crushed the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a 9-3 victory securing a championship series berth for the Chicago Cubs affiliate.

Chicago Cubs' top prospect Pete-Crow Armstrong led the charge. The High-A South Bend Cubs jumped out to a 7-0 nothing lead in the decisive game three of the High-A division series.

Four of those runs came in the top of the first at Cedar Rapids. The Cubs loaded the bases with none out as Armstrong picked up his first hit of the day. Following that, the Cubs brought in runs on a sacrifice fly, followed by a double and two singles.

Even though the Cubs continued to pile on throughout the night, those would serve to be the only offense they would need, as Cedar Rapids managed just three runs on the the evening.

Nevertheless, the Cubs' top prospect according to MLB Pipeline continued to hit. Leading off the fourth he smacked another single for his second hit of the day and scored on a sacrifice fly after stealing both second and third.

In the sixth Armstrong was plated again after his third single for his third run of the game. Despite lacking game-changing power Friday, Armstrong made a huge difference, using his speed to and bat control to befuddle the Cedar Rapids' defense.

The Cubs' took the game and the series by a score of 9-3 with system No. 19 prospect Daniel Palencia pitching 5.0 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, allowing only two hits without walking a single batter.

Also on the farm:

Triple-A: Iowa Cubs (64-75) vs Memphis Redbirds (67-72): W 7-6

Esteban Quiroz went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. His season OBP climbed to .358 with Triple-A Iowa.

Keegan Thompson made a rehab start, pitching 2.1 innings, and allowing one hit, one earned run, one walk and striking out four.

Matt Mervis raised his Triple-A OPS to .972 with a 2-for-4 night and two singles. He now sports and OPS above .950 at three levels in 2022.

Double-A: Tennessee Smokies (70-65) at Chattanooga Lookouts (60-74): L 13-12 F/13

Deadline acquisition and No. seven prospect Ben Brown pitched 4.0 innings, allowing only one earned run and five hits one two walks and eight strikeouts. His season ERA with Double-A Tennessee fell to 4.06.

Jake Slaughter mashed his 20th home run of the year for Tennessee, his 23rd overall for a .933 OPS from the infielder at Double-A.

Demoted from Triple-A to Double-A in August, Maldonado's 1.036 OPS leads the team for any player with as many plate appearances. He crushed his 11 minor league homer of the year, going 2-for-6 with four RBI and a walk.

High-A: South Bend Cubs (2-1) vs Cedar Rapid Kernels (1-2): W 9-3

MLB's No. 31 prospect Pete-Crow Armstrong had a night to remember, going 3-for-4 with two stolen bases.

Owen Cassie drove in four runs with two sacrifice flies, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Late-inning relievers Michael McAvene and Jake Reindl combined for 2.1 innings to close out the game. Neither allowed a baserunner, facing seven batters and retiring all seven.

