Digital Trends

Neptune as you’ve never seen it before, imaged by Webb telescope

The newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope has captured the clearest view of Neptune in decades. The most powerful space telescope ever built, which launched at the end of 2021, used its infrared imaging capabilities to show the distant planet in a fresh light. Features include Neptune’s prominent narrow rings and fainter dust bands, which NASA says have not been detected since 1989 when Voyager 2 passed close by.
Digital Trends

ISS gets more crowded with 3 new astronauts taking crew to 10

The International Space Station (ISS) is currently a little more crowded than usual after three new crew members arrived at the facility on Wednesday, September 21, bringing the crew count to 10. The new arrivals include NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. The mission...
Digital Trends

Listen to the sound of a meteoroid striking Mars

The sound of a meteoroid crashing into Mars has been captured by NASA’s InSight lander, marking the first time for seismic signals from a meteoroid impact to be detected on another planet. The InSight Lander was sent to Mars in 2018 to detect so-called “marsquakes,” in this case seismic...
Digital Trends

Portal is getting a free ray tracing update and it looks amazing

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? In an unexpected turn of events, Valve’s beloved but aged first-person puzzle title Portal is receiving a ray tracing boost in an upcoming free update from Nvidia. Announced during Nvidia’s GeForce Beyond show at GTC, Portal with RTX...
