West Central Football Keeps Rolling With a 68-14 Road Win at Peoria Heights
The West Central High School 8-man football team is off to a red hot start this season, opening their 2022 campaign with an undefeated 4-0 record. The Heat have scored 60 or more points in all of their games this season, including Saturday’s 68-14 win over Peoria Heights. Head Coach, Jason Kirby, says the leadership of the seniors on the team, has played a large part in the team’s success.
Here’s our WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending September 18th, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is senior football player, CJ Johnson. CJ had a career night in a win over Sherrard. He ran for 156 yards on 16 carries and hitting the end zone four times. CJ added another touchdown on a 72 yard interception return for a touchdown, adding in 7 solo tackles on defense, as well.
Colleen Dugan
Colleen Dugan, 69, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, 4:00 AM at Hawthorne Inn, Galesburg. Colleen was born on January 21, 1953 in Kewanee. She was the daughter of Donald James, Sr. and Beverly Louise (Boyd) Kane. She married Robert G. “Bob” Dugan on July 6, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they celebrated 20 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2020. Colleen is survived by her sons, Greg (Diana) Ruetz of Knoxville and Shannon Ruetz of Galesburg; step-son, Brent Dugan of Galesburg; siblings, Nancy (Dan) Westervelt of Fairport, NY and Daniel Kane of Pittsford, NY; grandchildren, Makayla Huff, Brayden Ruetz, Ashtyn Ruetz, Tyler Dugan, Luke Dugan and Jake Dugan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings Donald Kane, Jr. and Kathi Waldorf.
Next Monday will mark the 63rd anniversary of one of the most destructive storms in Monmouth’s history. While the number of Monmouth residents alive at the time has dwindled significantly, memories are still vivid for the witnesses who remain. The afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 26, 1959, had been overcast...
Constance Marie Steele
Constance Marie Steele,72, of Galesburg, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois after a short battle with cancer. She was born March 14, 1950 in Galesburg, the daughter of Roy B. and Marjorie M. (Beard) Kisler. Connie was reared and educated in Galesburg, graduating from Costa Catholic High School in 1968. She married Jerry E. Hopson on May 29, 1969 in Lawton, Oklahoma and they lived in Burlington, Iowa where she worked at Winegard Company until 1975 when Jerry died. She quit working to take care of their family.
It's Homecoming week for Bettendorf schools. Friday the Bettendorf Bulldogs will take on Davenport Central on the football field. The week leading up to the game is always fun for students as well with different activities at the school including days of dressing up in themes. However, one theme was determined to be offensive and changed by the Bettendorf Middle School students.
Douglas M. Bruce
Douglas M. Bruce, 62, of Oquawka, IL, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. He was born on January 17, 1956 in Reno, NV the son of Lucas D. and Betty (Kidd) Bruce. Doug graduated from high school in Sacramento, CA.
Jesse Franklin Hook, Sr.
Jesse Franklin Hook, Sr., 85, of Galesburg, Illinois, formerly of London Mills, died September 13, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Jesse was born June 26, 1937 at home in Berwick, Illinois attending small country schools growing up around Herman, St. Augustine, Abingdon, and London Mills. Jesse worked as a forklift operator at Briggs Mfg. in Abingdon for 39 years until the factory closed in 2001.
Clarence A. “Sam” Collins
Mr. Clarence A. “Sam” Collins, 91, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at 1:00 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his home. Sam was born December 27, 1930, in LaHarpe, Illinois the son of Harry and Mary (Melvin) Collins. He married Joan Christianson in Galesburg on November 2, 1951. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2021.
5th-grade students from schools within the Regional Office of Education #33 will be descending on Lake Storey Thursday for the 35th Ken Russell Outdoor Education Day. The Outdoor Education Day started in 1985 — only taking one year off, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be over 50...
