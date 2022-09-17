Colleen Dugan, 69, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, 4:00 AM at Hawthorne Inn, Galesburg. Colleen was born on January 21, 1953 in Kewanee. She was the daughter of Donald James, Sr. and Beverly Louise (Boyd) Kane. She married Robert G. “Bob” Dugan on July 6, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they celebrated 20 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2020. Colleen is survived by her sons, Greg (Diana) Ruetz of Knoxville and Shannon Ruetz of Galesburg; step-son, Brent Dugan of Galesburg; siblings, Nancy (Dan) Westervelt of Fairport, NY and Daniel Kane of Pittsford, NY; grandchildren, Makayla Huff, Brayden Ruetz, Ashtyn Ruetz, Tyler Dugan, Luke Dugan and Jake Dugan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings Donald Kane, Jr. and Kathi Waldorf.

KNOXVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO