Larry L. Hartman, age 79, of Oquawka, Illinois passed away at 6:12 pm on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. Larry was born on June 22, 1943 in the Burlington Hospital in Burlington, Iowa and he is the son of Lester Clarence and Winefred Irene Anholt Hartman. Larry was raised first in Mediapolis, Iowa where he began school and later was schooled in Morning Sun Iowa. Larry married Carmen Lupita Loper on June 26, 1965 in Burlington, Iowa and she currently is surviving him. Larry began work on a local farm in Iowa. He later began work at Meeker’s Landing in rural Iowa, filling barges for a time on the river. He later became employed by Murray Iron Works in West Burlington, Iowa from 1965 to 1976 until it closed. He then was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Galesburg, Illinois for a number years until he was injured, which forced his retirement and disability. Larry loved to go hunting with his father in law, Elmer Hand. In earlier years, Larry was a member of the Oquawka Volunteer Fire Department, worked and repaired cars locally, and loved to do wood working at his home. His family, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest interest. He is survived by his wife, Carmen of Oquawka, Illinois and two daughters, Aletha Brownlee and Buck of Oquawka, Illinois and Carmen West and Jason, both of Oquawka, Illinois. He has two sons, Bill Hartman of Oquawka and Larry Hartman and Dawn, both of Oquawka, Illinois. There are thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren also surviving. Larry’s sister survives, Judy Strasser and Jim of Morning Sun, Iowa and his brother Dennis Hartman and Debbie of Washington, Iowa also survive him. Larry is preceded in his death by his parents and son, Jeffrey, five brothers, Kenneth, Fred, Richard, Lester, and Ronnie and his sister, Alice.

