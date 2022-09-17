Read full article on original website
M-R Titans Varsity Volleyball Gets Win Over Riverdale
The Monmouth Roseville Titans hosted Riverdale for volleyball action on Tuesday night. The Freshman lost in two sets 21-25 13-25. The JV also lost in two sets by scores of 22-25 20-25. The Varsity got a win in two sets by scores of 25-15 25-21. Stat leaders for the match...
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending Sept. 18, 2022
Here’s our WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending September 18th, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is senior football player, CJ Johnson. CJ had a career night in a win over Sherrard. He ran for 156 yards on 16 carries and hitting the end zone four times. CJ added another touchdown on a 72 yard interception return for a touchdown, adding in 7 solo tackles on defense, as well.
Alleman forfeits Week 5 football match against Moline
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Alleman High School athletic director Mark VanNatta announced in a Tuesday news release that the Pioneers will forfeit their Friday night road match with Moline. As an additional result, the program's Senior Night will be moved to the Sept. 30 game against Geneseo. VanNatta stated...
West Central Football Keeps Rolling With a 68-14 Road Win at Peoria Heights
The West Central High School 8-man football team is off to a red hot start this season, opening their 2022 campaign with an undefeated 4-0 record. The Heat have scored 60 or more points in all of their games this season, including Saturday’s 68-14 win over Peoria Heights. Head Coach, Jason Kirby, says the leadership of the seniors on the team, has played a large part in the team’s success.
Monmouth College Football Scores 51 Unanswered Points to Beat IC Saturday
The Monmouth College football team returned home with a 51-20 Family Weekend win over Illinois College on Saturday. The Scots are now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Midwest Conference play heading into the bye week. The Blueboys scored on the first play from scrimmage before the Scots rattled off 51...
Monmouth College Football Gets Physical in Victory Over Illinois College
The Monmouth College football team advanced to 2-1 on Saturday afternoon with a win at April Zorn Memorial Stadium over Illinois College. The Scots took an early lead and never let up, ultimately winning a 51-20 blowout of the Blue Boys. Head Coach, Chad Braun, says the win helped showcased...
Walker, Rech Score Hat-Tricks in Sunday Win
The Monmouth College women’s soccer team finished off the weekend sweep in Wisconsin with a 7-0 win over Mount Mary on Sunday. The Scots are now 4-4 on the season as they prepare to host Simpson College on Wednesday. The Scots got off to a quick start in Milwaukee...
Fighting Scots Volleyball Splits at Viking Classic on Saturday
The Monmouth College volleyball team split a pair of games on Saturday at the Viking Classic and finished the event 2-2. The Scots swept Blackburn College 3-0 in the opener but lost 3-0 to Marian University in the second contest. Monmouth and Blackburn traded points throughout the first set and...
Colleen Dugan
Colleen Dugan, 69, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, 4:00 AM at Hawthorne Inn, Galesburg. Colleen was born on January 21, 1953 in Kewanee. She was the daughter of Donald James, Sr. and Beverly Louise (Boyd) Kane. She married Robert G. “Bob” Dugan on July 6, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they celebrated 20 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2020. Colleen is survived by her sons, Greg (Diana) Ruetz of Knoxville and Shannon Ruetz of Galesburg; step-son, Brent Dugan of Galesburg; siblings, Nancy (Dan) Westervelt of Fairport, NY and Daniel Kane of Pittsford, NY; grandchildren, Makayla Huff, Brayden Ruetz, Ashtyn Ruetz, Tyler Dugan, Luke Dugan and Jake Dugan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings Donald Kane, Jr. and Kathi Waldorf.
Constance Marie Steele
Constance Marie Steele,72, of Galesburg, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois after a short battle with cancer. She was born March 14, 1950 in Galesburg, the daughter of Roy B. and Marjorie M. (Beard) Kisler. Connie was reared and educated in Galesburg, graduating from Costa Catholic High School in 1968. She married Jerry E. Hopson on May 29, 1969 in Lawton, Oklahoma and they lived in Burlington, Iowa where she worked at Winegard Company until 1975 when Jerry died. She quit working to take care of their family.
A Fun Dress Up Day Has Been Deemed Offensive By Bettendorf Middle School Students
It's Homecoming week for Bettendorf schools. Friday the Bettendorf Bulldogs will take on Davenport Central on the football field. The week leading up to the game is always fun for students as well with different activities at the school including days of dressing up in themes. However, one theme was determined to be offensive and changed by the Bettendorf Middle School students.
Larry L. Hartman
Larry L. Hartman, age 79, of Oquawka, Illinois passed away at 6:12 pm on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. Larry was born on June 22, 1943 in the Burlington Hospital in Burlington, Iowa and he is the son of Lester Clarence and Winefred Irene Anholt Hartman. Larry was raised first in Mediapolis, Iowa where he began school and later was schooled in Morning Sun Iowa. Larry married Carmen Lupita Loper on June 26, 1965 in Burlington, Iowa and she currently is surviving him. Larry began work on a local farm in Iowa. He later began work at Meeker’s Landing in rural Iowa, filling barges for a time on the river. He later became employed by Murray Iron Works in West Burlington, Iowa from 1965 to 1976 until it closed. He then was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Galesburg, Illinois for a number years until he was injured, which forced his retirement and disability. Larry loved to go hunting with his father in law, Elmer Hand. In earlier years, Larry was a member of the Oquawka Volunteer Fire Department, worked and repaired cars locally, and loved to do wood working at his home. His family, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his greatest interest. He is survived by his wife, Carmen of Oquawka, Illinois and two daughters, Aletha Brownlee and Buck of Oquawka, Illinois and Carmen West and Jason, both of Oquawka, Illinois. He has two sons, Bill Hartman of Oquawka and Larry Hartman and Dawn, both of Oquawka, Illinois. There are thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren also surviving. Larry’s sister survives, Judy Strasser and Jim of Morning Sun, Iowa and his brother Dennis Hartman and Debbie of Washington, Iowa also survive him. Larry is preceded in his death by his parents and son, Jeffrey, five brothers, Kenneth, Fred, Richard, Lester, and Ronnie and his sister, Alice.
60th Class Reunion
On September 17, the 60th Class Reunion (actually 62nd because Covid was speeding in 2020) was held at the Sterling Candlelight. for the Prophetstown High School class of 1960. In attendance was; Karen Newlon Nauta, Darrel Gibson, Norma Loudenberg Meier, Terry Boone Pearson, Beth Wagenecht Jackson, Karen Mulcay, Beverly Stewart,...
Catherine Elizabeth Shragal
Catherine Elizabeth Shragal, 94, passed away peacefully at 5:50 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her daughter’s home with her family by her side. Catherine was born February 3, 1928, in Farmington, Illinois the daughter of John Ivan and Sylvia Jane (Liker) Bruketta. She married the love of her life, Robert Shragal on August 14, 1948, in Canton, Illinois. They shared 70 years together before his passing on June 22, 2018.
Jeff Rankin: Deadly tornado struck Monmouth 63 years ago
Next Monday will mark the 63rd anniversary of one of the most destructive storms in Monmouth’s history. While the number of Monmouth residents alive at the time has dwindled significantly, memories are still vivid for the witnesses who remain. The afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 26, 1959, had been overcast...
Douglas M. Bruce
Douglas M. Bruce, 62, of Oquawka, IL, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. He was born on January 17, 1956 in Reno, NV the son of Lucas D. and Betty (Kidd) Bruce. Doug graduated from high school in Sacramento, CA.
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant
And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
