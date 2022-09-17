ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major-injury vehicle crash closed Fairfield intersection Saturday morning

By Jennifer Bonnett
 4 days ago

FAIRFIELD — A motorcyclist was injured in a vehicle crash Saturday morning that closed the intersection of Peabody Road and Airbase Parkways for hours.

Around 5:30 a.m., Fairfield Police officers were called to the scene of a crash involving the motorcyclist and a sports utility vehicle. The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.

Both northbound and southbound Peabody Road at Airbase Parkway was closed as the crash was investigated.

The roadway reopened around 10:15 a.m., but officers encouraged drivers to proceed with caution due to loose glass and debris within the intersection.

