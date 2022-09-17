Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
All Nations Health Center to host suicide prevention training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The All Nations Health Center in Missoula will host a suicide prevention gatekeeper training for Montana Native Youth and their families. The training, "Question, Persuade, Refer” will give people the tools to respond when someone is concerned about a friend or family member. The QPR...
NBCMontana
Missoula Rural Fire Department trains on confidence course
MISSOULA, Mont. — First responders all across Montana go the extra mile to be ready when you need help in an emergency. The Missoula Rural Fire Department is working through a special course the firefighters built. They call it a confidence course. Firefighters have to worm through confined spaces,...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. offers radon testing kits to residents
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department is offering home radon testing kits for residents. Officials said radon levels can be up to five times the national average in Missoula County. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. Specialized kits are $10. To learn...
NBCMontana
MSU receives $1.3 million grant for program supporting underrepresented students
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University received a $1.3 million grant to continue funding a program that helps underrepresented college students prepare for doctoral studies. The McNair Scholars Program supports undergraduates who are ethnic minorities or first-generation and low-income students. The grant from the U.S. Department of Education will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Week 2 of Fall Mack Days is underway
MISSOULA, Mont. — Week 2 of fall Mack Days is underway. Anglers are trying to reel in a chance for cash prizes. In the current standings, Mack Days veteran Larry Ashwell of Missoula is leading the way with 201 trout after his best day ever with 93 on Friday.
NBCMontana
Trail of Bales brings decorative hay bales to Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Voting is underway in Ronan for the 12th annual Trail of Bales. There are currently 35 entries taking part in this year's Harvest Fest tradition. Visitors can follow the Trail of Bales map to see the decorative bales and vote on their favorite creation. "This is...
NBCMontana
City Club of Missoula holds discussion on public education
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City Club of Missoula will hold a forum "Getting Schooled: Perspectives on Public Education in Montana," on Monday. The panel, featuring State Representative David Bedey; McCall Flynn, the Executive Director of the Montana Board of Public Education; and Lance Melton, Executive Director of the Montana School Board Association, will cover such topics as the roles of school boards, parental involvement, curriculum development and content, as well as teacher accreditation and licensure requirements.
NBCMontana
Comment period extended for Holland Lake Lodge expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest is seeking public opinion on an expansion and upgrade proposal for Holland Lake Lodge. The proposal says the historic getaway in the Swan Valley, outside Condon, needs preservation work to the old lodge, barn and manager’s cabin. So far, more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Victims identified in Missoula crash
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
NBCMontana
Lanes reopened on Russell St. in Missoula after pedestrian in wheelchair struck
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police have reopened the area of Russell and Kensington Avenue after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle. The male was struck by a car just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Missoula police responded to the scene and diverted traffic from...
NBCMontana
Stolen hearse located in Lake County
MISSOULA, Mont. — A hearse reported stolen from St. Ignatius has been found on Sabin Road in Lake County. Investigators believe suspects stole the hearse hours before a funeral, possibly during a wake, as people were paying their final respects to a community member who had died. At first,...
NBCMontana
Fall Harvest Festival returns to Fort Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Fall Harvest Festival returns to Fort Missoula this weekend, bringing apple cider, crafts and games. The family-friendly event will have something for everyone to enjoy. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday and is free and open to the public. Organizers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Bear spotted in Plains
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears continue to come in closer and closer to populated areas. Plains Police just sent us pictures of one this morning. Officer Hutchings spotted it by the old school shortly after receiving a call about two bears on a porch on Blake Street overnight.
NBCMontana
Mission Valley United Methodist Church to host Peace Pole Celebration
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the Mission Valley United Methodist Church will host a Peace Pole Celebration at 5:30 p.m. The peace pole is inscribed with "May peace prevail on earth" in several different languages. Participants will hear from guest speakers and eat international foods. Local drummers will play....
NBCMontana
Top Hat in Missoula brings back concerts this fall
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Top Hat in Missoula is bringing live music back after a year-long hiatus. Four shows are scheduled for this fall plus one on New Year's Eve and another in February. Returning artists include local funk band Shakewell. Other artists on the schedule include Ty Seagall,...
NBCMontana
Advisory issued for missing 14-year-old
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing person advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo of Missoula. Omeasoo is a Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Omeasoo was last seen on foot in Missoula at...
NBCMontana
CSKT lowers fire danger to moderate
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire lowered fire danger to moderate for the Flathead Indian Reservation. Burning debris is not allowed until Oct. 1, and burning permits are not being issued currently. Officials released the following information:
NBCMontana
Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
NBCMontana
Going-to-the-Sun Road shuttle service ends for season
MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier National Park's free shuttle service on Going-to-the-Sun Road is done for the season. Hikers are no longer able to use the shuttle system to hike the Highline Trail from Logan Pass to the Loop and other points along the road. Oversized vehicle restrictions are in...
NBCMontana
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office seeks owner of money found in Florence
MISSOULA, Mont. — No one has stepped forward to claim a large amount of money. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office said a good Samaritan found a significant amount of cash Saturday in the Florence area, and it hopes to return it to the owner. Deputies are thanking the American...
Comments / 0