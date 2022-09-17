ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

All Nations Health Center to host suicide prevention training

MISSOULA, Mont. — The All Nations Health Center in Missoula will host a suicide prevention gatekeeper training for Montana Native Youth and their families. The training, "Question, Persuade, Refer” will give people the tools to respond when someone is concerned about a friend or family member. The QPR...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Rural Fire Department trains on confidence course

MISSOULA, Mont. — First responders all across Montana go the extra mile to be ready when you need help in an emergency. The Missoula Rural Fire Department is working through a special course the firefighters built. They call it a confidence course. Firefighters have to worm through confined spaces,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. offers radon testing kits to residents

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department is offering home radon testing kits for residents. Officials said radon levels can be up to five times the national average in Missoula County. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. Specialized kits are $10. To learn...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

MSU receives $1.3 million grant for program supporting underrepresented students

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University received a $1.3 million grant to continue funding a program that helps underrepresented college students prepare for doctoral studies. The McNair Scholars Program supports undergraduates who are ethnic minorities or first-generation and low-income students. The grant from the U.S. Department of Education will...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Week 2 of Fall Mack Days is underway

MISSOULA, Mont. — Week 2 of fall Mack Days is underway. Anglers are trying to reel in a chance for cash prizes. In the current standings, Mack Days veteran Larry Ashwell of Missoula is leading the way with 201 trout after his best day ever with 93 on Friday.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Trail of Bales brings decorative hay bales to Ronan

MISSOULA, Mont. — Voting is underway in Ronan for the 12th annual Trail of Bales. There are currently 35 entries taking part in this year's Harvest Fest tradition. Visitors can follow the Trail of Bales map to see the decorative bales and vote on their favorite creation. "This is...
RONAN, MT
NBCMontana

City Club of Missoula holds discussion on public education

MISSOULA, Mont. — The City Club of Missoula will hold a forum "Getting Schooled: Perspectives on Public Education in Montana," on Monday. The panel, featuring State Representative David Bedey; McCall Flynn, the Executive Director of the Montana Board of Public Education; and Lance Melton, Executive Director of the Montana School Board Association, will cover such topics as the roles of school boards, parental involvement, curriculum development and content, as well as teacher accreditation and licensure requirements.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Comment period extended for Holland Lake Lodge expansion

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest is seeking public opinion on an expansion and upgrade proposal for Holland Lake Lodge. The proposal says the historic getaway in the Swan Valley, outside Condon, needs preservation work to the old lodge, barn and manager’s cabin. So far, more than...
CONDON, MT
#Family Fun
NBCMontana

Victims identified in Missoula crash

MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Stolen hearse located in Lake County

MISSOULA, Mont. — A hearse reported stolen from St. Ignatius has been found on Sabin Road in Lake County. Investigators believe suspects stole the hearse hours before a funeral, possibly during a wake, as people were paying their final respects to a community member who had died. At first,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Fall Harvest Festival returns to Fort Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Fall Harvest Festival returns to Fort Missoula this weekend, bringing apple cider, crafts and games. The family-friendly event will have something for everyone to enjoy. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday and is free and open to the public. Organizers...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bear spotted in Plains

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bears continue to come in closer and closer to populated areas. Plains Police just sent us pictures of one this morning. Officer Hutchings spotted it by the old school shortly after receiving a call about two bears on a porch on Blake Street overnight.
PLAINS, MT
NBCMontana

Mission Valley United Methodist Church to host Peace Pole Celebration

MISSOULA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the Mission Valley United Methodist Church will host a Peace Pole Celebration at 5:30 p.m. The peace pole is inscribed with "May peace prevail on earth" in several different languages. Participants will hear from guest speakers and eat international foods. Local drummers will play....
CHARLO, MT
NBCMontana

Top Hat in Missoula brings back concerts this fall

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Top Hat in Missoula is bringing live music back after a year-long hiatus. Four shows are scheduled for this fall plus one on New Year's Eve and another in February. Returning artists include local funk band Shakewell. Other artists on the schedule include Ty Seagall,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Advisory issued for missing 14-year-old

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing person advisory has been issued for 14-year-old Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo of Missoula. Omeasoo is a Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Omeasoo was last seen on foot in Missoula at...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

CSKT lowers fire danger to moderate

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire lowered fire danger to moderate for the Flathead Indian Reservation. Burning debris is not allowed until Oct. 1, and burning permits are not being issued currently. Officials released the following information:
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Going-to-the-Sun Road shuttle service ends for season

MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier National Park's free shuttle service on Going-to-the-Sun Road is done for the season. Hikers are no longer able to use the shuttle system to hike the Highline Trail from Logan Pass to the Loop and other points along the road. Oversized vehicle restrictions are in...
MISSOULA, MT

