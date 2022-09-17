MISSOULA, Mont. — The City Club of Missoula will hold a forum "Getting Schooled: Perspectives on Public Education in Montana," on Monday. The panel, featuring State Representative David Bedey; McCall Flynn, the Executive Director of the Montana Board of Public Education; and Lance Melton, Executive Director of the Montana School Board Association, will cover such topics as the roles of school boards, parental involvement, curriculum development and content, as well as teacher accreditation and licensure requirements.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO