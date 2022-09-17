Read full article on original website
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
According to the Police, Four People Have Been Stabbed by a Man on Central AvenueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Details Have Been Released in a Deadly August Police ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
UNM Health holds drive-through and walk-in clinics in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque
Experts say this year’s flu season has already been a strange one. For more on times and dates click here. 9 AM – 2 PM 9 yrs + UNM Sandoval Regional Medical. 9 AM – 2 PM 6 mo.+ UNM Health Family Health Grande. Clinic. 1790 Grande...
A man, a plan and a Garman
Say you’re 66 and freshly retired and living in Rio Rancho. If you’re Terry Gates, you embark on a mission to walk (almost) every street in the city. Maybe you’ve seen a stranger striding around your cul-de-sac or up and down your street, and he doesn’t look familiar. It could be Gates, although he expects this epic adventure to end sometime this month.
Top tips for getting to Balloon Fiesta Park
A balloon fiesta visitor watches balloons inflate on the field while stuck in a line of traffic during a morning mass ascension. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) There’s no getting around it. Traffic to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta’s mass ascensions and balloon glows can be a nightmare. And this year’s...
RRPD Arrest Records: August 14-15
Zachary Prigge, 27, Rio Rancho, was arrested for violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence near Golf Course Rd. Isaiah Perez, 25, El Paso, was arrested for aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating and speeding (over by 1 – 10) near Westside Blvd. Cheryle Morgan, 38, Rio...
Annual balloon safety demonstration by PNM: reminder of last year’s balloon accident
In preparation for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, PNM is hosting a safety demonstration on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at 9 am for first responders, Balloon Fiesta safety officials, and local media to discuss what to do if a hot air balloon is caught in power lines. This annual...
Leads sought in November 2020 homicide in Rio Rancho
Donald “Soza” Miller’s body was found on Rio Rancho’s west mesa on Nov. 5, nearly two years ago. Sandoval County Sheriff’s Det. Paul Linson said it was a “pretty violent crime scene,” and it is believed more than one person was involved in the murder. A young adult male was arrested on Sept. 16, in connection with the crime. Linson said he was released Monday.
Meteorologists: This could be monsoon season’s ‘last gasp’
Clouds form over the Sandias as William Freer embarks on a four-mile hike on the Bear Canyon Trail on Monday. Albuquerque temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-80s this week. Storms are likely in western and northern New Mexico. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) After weeks of rainfall and...
Two races, two wins for Futey
Leah Futey doesn’t necessarily have to indulge in message sending, not with her fantastic résumé, but she’s doing it, anyway. “I’m definitely excited to see how it turns out,” she said. Cleveland High School’s stellar senior cross country runner, dominant in a victory at...
Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne coming to Rio Rancho Events Center
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m., tickets will go on presale for a limited amount of time. Fans may register for presale ticket access at www.RioRanchoEventsCenter.com or listen to 100.9 FM BEAT and HUSTLE 101.3 FM for discount codes. Tickets for this...
Police ID 3 recent homicide victims
Albuquerque police released the names of three men fatally shot in separate incidents across the city. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Victor Lopez-Quiroz, 37, Jeffrey Campbell, 47, and Jonathan Lindsey, 33, are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been made in the three cases.
Danny Dines: eggplant parm at M’tucci’s
My food journey takes me to M’tucci’s Moderno, an Italian restaurant in Rio Rancho with other locations throughout Albuquerque, to try their delicious Eggplant Parmesan. If you do not know, M’tucci’s has been voted as the best Italian restaurant by Albuquerque The Magazine, and is a great choice for traditional and contemporary Italian food.
Slight chance of rain, make cheese ball
Today there is a slight chance of rain and stormy weather. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Best storm chances continue through Thursday.”. It will be a good day to make a cheese ball. Click here for the recipe. Cheese ball is a favorite snack of mine. It goes well...
ABQ doctors to compete in ‘Lego Masters’
Justin Sommer and Austin Willis are trained to make decisions under high stress situations. As pediatrics specialists at Presbyterian Hospital, it’s often required. Yet, as the doctors get down time, each likes to unwind by creating sculptures with Lego. For Willis, his children are the ones he creates Lego...
La Cueva again too much for Cleveland volleyball team
Storm spikers, from left, Kendra Frazier, Aubrey Ortiz, Maddie Del Greco, Lauren Snippen and Marian Hatch celebrate a point in their abbreviated comeback vs. La Cueva Tuesday evening in the Thunderdome. (Courtesy of Joe Grimando) Once upon a time, Cleveland High School dominated the big, bad Bears of La Cueva...
Celebrate Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 24 in RR
Oktoberfest 2022 is here, beer, brats and Lederhosen — if you want. The ‘celebration of beer, food, fun and supporting local businesses’ is set for this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a press release. The Rio Rancho Observer is among sponsors.
Man charged in connection with Sunday stabbings
Leroy told officers he has regular blackouts where he does not remember his actions — Complaint. The man accused of stabbing four people along Central in Albuquerque on Sunday told police that he has regular blackouts and can’t remember the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.
Prep football season hits midpoint
It seems like the 2022 high school football season just kicked off, and now we’re already hit the midway mark. Both teams were on the road Friday night, and the press deadline couldn’t be met, so you’ll have to read about the Rams’ game in Farmington and the Storm’s game in Texas elsewhere.
