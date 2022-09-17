ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: The battle for Star Bar is a fight against greater gentrification

“‘Community’ wasn’t in the name of this bar by accident.” These were the words of Jim Stacy, former co-owner of Star Community Bar, the historic 31-year-old bar and arts venue in Atlanta’s Little Five Points, that is currently fighting for its life after the 2.5 acre lot on which it resides was purchased by developers, Third & Urban.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead catches fire

Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call that the Buckhead-location of Tin Lizzy’s Cantina had caught fire. Thankfully, no one was inside the building while it was on fire, but the structure sustained severe damage. 11Alive News claimed, “an exterior wall was completely charred.” In...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Buckhead Zesto closes after 60+ years of service

An Atlanta fast food staple, Zesto, has had its second closure of the last year. Last December, the location on Moreland Ave in Little Five Points was shuttered after a tree fell through the restaurant. This time, it’s the Zesto on Piedmont Road in Buckhead saying goodbye after more than 60 years of service.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’s manager, faces murder charge in connection to June shooting

Chaka Zulu, manager for Atlanta rap legend Ludacris, faces a murder charge in connection with a June shooting that left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead. Gabe Banks, Zulu’s longtime lawyer, claims his client acted in self-defense after being attacked by a group of at least four men outside the APT 4B Afro-Caribbean restaurant in Buckhead. Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, was, himself, one of three men shot on that June 26 night.
ATLANTA, GA

