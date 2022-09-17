Read full article on original website
NEWS BRIEF: The battle for Star Bar is a fight against greater gentrification
“‘Community’ wasn’t in the name of this bar by accident.” These were the words of Jim Stacy, former co-owner of Star Community Bar, the historic 31-year-old bar and arts venue in Atlanta’s Little Five Points, that is currently fighting for its life after the 2.5 acre lot on which it resides was purchased by developers, Third & Urban.
NEWS BRIEF: Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead catches fire
Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call that the Buckhead-location of Tin Lizzy’s Cantina had caught fire. Thankfully, no one was inside the building while it was on fire, but the structure sustained severe damage. 11Alive News claimed, “an exterior wall was completely charred.” In...
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta's Elevate 2022 - Open Spaces spotlights LGBTQ artists and all visual, performing arts
Elevate 2022, a near-month long arts festival run through the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, has begun. In an interview with CW69 Atlanta, Malik Brow, the Mayor's Office Director of LGBTQ Affairs, said, “The Elevate Art Program is representing all different cultures, mediums of art, so from visual arts to performing arts.”
NEWS BRIEF: Buckhead Zesto closes after 60+ years of service
An Atlanta fast food staple, Zesto, has had its second closure of the last year. Last December, the location on Moreland Ave in Little Five Points was shuttered after a tree fell through the restaurant. This time, it’s the Zesto on Piedmont Road in Buckhead saying goodbye after more than 60 years of service.
NEWS BRIEF: Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’s manager, faces murder charge in connection to June shooting
Chaka Zulu, manager for Atlanta rap legend Ludacris, faces a murder charge in connection with a June shooting that left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead. Gabe Banks, Zulu’s longtime lawyer, claims his client acted in self-defense after being attacked by a group of at least four men outside the APT 4B Afro-Caribbean restaurant in Buckhead. Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, was, himself, one of three men shot on that June 26 night.
NEWS BRIEF: Stacey Abrams/Raphael Warnock are targets of a racist Forsyth County flier
Some things never change? Water is wet. Georgia grows peaches. And racism endures in Forsyth County. The Republican Party of Forsyth County released a new flier urging “conservatives and patriots” to “save and protect our neighborhoods, our communities and our county” from a Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock regime.
