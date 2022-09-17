KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dayton Moore had walked into the somber interview room on the first floor of Kauffman Stadium so many times over the years, presiding news conference to announce high-profile trades, discuss free-agent acquisitions, celebrate two American League pennants and a long-sought World Series championship. This was different, though. This was to announce his firing as a front-office executive of the Kansas City Royals. Yet it spoke volumes about the character of Moore, who grew up in Wichita and rooted for the Royals during their glory years in the 1970s and ’80s, that he would show up at the ballpark at all. He wanted to see the players one more time, and the folks in the organization — some of whom he’d worked alongside for 16 years — and bid them all farewell. “I’m very proud of what we accomplished here,” Moore said during brief remarks, “and I’m really excited about the future.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 24 MINUTES AGO