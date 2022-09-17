Read full article on original website
Giancarlo Stanton achieves extremely rare feat on Aaron Judge’s historic night
Aaron Judge isn’t the only powerful man on the New York Yankees’ roster. The team still has Giancarlo Stanton, who knows how to punish baseballs and send them to the moon, which he did again Tuesday night to give the Yankees a 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates via his walk-off grand slam. Until that […] The post Giancarlo Stanton achieves extremely rare feat on Aaron Judge’s historic night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run
The legend of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge only continues to grow. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 60th home run of the season as the Yankees erased a four-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to win 9-8 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, after the game, Judge was still a bit dissatisfied […] The post Aaron Judge admits ‘upset’ reaction despite hitting 60th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs
Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the […] The post ‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
Padres: 3 reasons why San Diego will win 2022 World Series
It’s been a long time since anyone could take the San Diego Padres seriously. At least in terms of being a contender to win the World Series. The last time the Padres even made it to the Fall Classic was way back in 1998. They were swept by the New York Yankees that year, a team they could see this year if they get there again.
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in MLB in the past decade, and they recently clinched the NL West crown for the ninth time in the past 10 years. Currently sporting a 101-44 record, the Dodgers appear to be the favorite once more to take the World Series home. […] The post ‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
Juan Soto strolls into incredible milestone MLB hasn’t seen in over 100 years
What Aaron Judge is to home runs, Juan Soto is to drawing walks. Not that the San Diego Padres star can’t hit them out of the park, but of all his baseball skills, his plate discipline is what stands out the most. That was highlighted anew when he got issued a free pass during Wednesday night’s game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/21/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks Dodgers prediction and pick. Madison Bumgarner takes the ball for the Diamondbacks, while Dustin May gets the call for the Dodgers. Madison Bumgarner had a 2.76 ERA on May 26. His ERA...
Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up
The Atlanta Braves are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees more than 20 years ago to win back to back World Series titles. Winning the National League East would go a long way toward reaching that goal. On Wednesday, the Braves lost a tight game to the lowly Washington Nationals, […] The post Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge’s hilarious reaction to fans not caring about him hitting doubles
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one home run away from history, after posting his historic 60th home run in a thrilling walk-off victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday. With every plate appearance being must-see TV, millions of eyes are on Judge in anticipation of a dinger that would tie Roger Maris’ AL-record of 61 homers set in 1961. However, Judge’s two hits in the Yankees’ latest 14-2 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates were “mere” doubles, with one even teasingly leaving the yard via a ground rule two-bagger.
CC Sabathia hilariously roasted after bizarre shoe size admission
CC Sabathia had a lot of laughs during Wednesday night’s MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition broadcast of the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Padres after he revealed to the rest of the panel that his size grew from a size 13 to 15 during his time in the big leagues. Stephen Nelson, Cliff Floyd, and Chris Young all had their laughs at the expense of CC Sabathia as well, but it’s all for fun.
Matt Vierling morphs into Aaron Judge, pulls off extremely rare feat not seen in 122 years
Aaron Judge is the talk of the baseball universe right now for obvious reasons. But allow Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling to have his moment, too. Vierling put the Phillies on his back Wednesday night at home against the Toronto Blue Jays and led them to a skid-snapping 4-3 victory in extra innings.
Longtime Royals executive Dayton Moore departs one last time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dayton Moore had walked into the somber interview room on the first floor of Kauffman Stadium so many times over the years, presiding news conference to announce high-profile trades, discuss free-agent acquisitions, celebrate two American League pennants and a long-sought World Series championship. This was different, though. This was to announce his firing as a front-office executive of the Kansas City Royals. Yet it spoke volumes about the character of Moore, who grew up in Wichita and rooted for the Royals during their glory years in the 1970s and ’80s, that he would show up at the ballpark at all. He wanted to see the players one more time, and the folks in the organization — some of whom he’d worked alongside for 16 years — and bid them all farewell. “I’m very proud of what we accomplished here,” Moore said during brief remarks, “and I’m really excited about the future.”
Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61
On Wednesday night, all eyes were on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. He is sitting on 60 home runs for the season, just one behind Roger Maris for the most in American League history. While he did not go deep vs. the Pirates, Yankees fans were treated nonetheless in a 14-2 rout. Yankees second […] The post Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jakob Chychrun drops 100% truth bomb on desire to leave Arizona
Jakob Chychrun was among the most talked about targets ahead of the most recent NHL trade deadline, but he ultimately was not moved by the Arizona Coyotes. Still with the team, the 24-year-old defenseman remains wanting of a trade that would put him in a much more desirable environment than Arizona. Via Alan Robinson of […] The post Jakob Chychrun drops 100% truth bomb on desire to leave Arizona appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch Oswaldo Cabrera hit his first Yankees Grand Slam vs. the Pirates
New York Yankees rookie phenom Oswaldo Cabrera has become a fan favorite in New York with his work on defense, but it was his bat that had the crowd roaring in the Bronx early on Wednesday. Cabrera came up in a big spot in the first inning, facing Roansy Contreras with two outs and the […] The post Watch Oswaldo Cabrera hit his first Yankees Grand Slam vs. the Pirates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge home run balls get bonkers $550K bounty from memorabilia hunter
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is on the pursuit of history and everyone wants in on the action. With Judge sitting at 60 home runs, he is one shy of Roger Maris’ franchise record and American League record. With 15 games left (including Wednesday’s tilt with the Pirates), fans are clamoring to get their hands on history and the potential payday that comes with catching Judge’s historic home run. In fact, via Darren Rovell of The Action Network, one memorabilia dealer has placed a bounty on the Judge home run ball, offering more than $100,000 for home run No. 61.
