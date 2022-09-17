The Pro Football Hall of Fame accidentally took a jab at Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after he made NFL history. Ryan recently set a career mark of 60,000 career passing yards and is now the eighth player in NFL history to reach that total. Because of that, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has put the ball Ryan used to reach that total in its museum in Canton, Ohio. But the serial number on the Ball Ryan threw to make history is "283," a number Ryan would like to forget.

