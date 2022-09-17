ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Months After Exiting, Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Fans Are Still Asking About Her Next Hallmark Movie

Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark Channel behind for Great American Family months ago. But that doesn’t mean that viewers of the former cable channel are ready to let go of the actress. Apparently, some fans have been asking Cameron Bure when her next Hallmark movie will air. And as the Full House alum prepares for her projects with GAF, she's addressing the confusion stemming from her exit from her former network gig.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Baldwin
Person
Anne Wheeler
Person
Brooke D'orsay
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Hallmarks#Hallmark Channel
d1softballnews.com

Here’s how Vivienne, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is today

Leave behind the commitments for the presentation of The Eternals, Angeline Jolie she is devoting herself full time to her mother’s job. The actress shares six children with Brad Pitt: Maddox (20), Pax (18), Shiloh (16), Zahara (15), twins Vivienne and Knox (14) and dedicates special moments to each of them mom -son. We recently saw her at the Maneskin concert in Rome with Shiloh or dedicating herself to a dance session with Zahara, the last photo instead portrays the actress with her daughter Vivienne.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Movies
The List

Why Hallmark Star Paul Campbell Married The Same Woman Twice

Marrying the same woman twice sure sounds like the makings of a rom-com you'd see on the Hallmark Channel. It's fitting, for that reason, that one of Hallmark's favorite leading men, Paul Campbell has experienced this IRL, via Us Weekly. From "Surprised by Love" to "A Godwink Christmas," we've seen...
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy