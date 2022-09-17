Read full article on original website
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: The battle for Star Bar is a fight against greater gentrification
“‘Community’ wasn’t in the name of this bar by accident.” These were the words of Jim Stacy, former co-owner of Star Community Bar, the historic 31-year-old bar and arts venue in Atlanta’s Little Five Points, that is currently fighting for its life after the 2.5 acre lot on which it resides was purchased by developers, Third & Urban.
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
Essence
This Black Woman Chef Is Behind Delta Air Line's New Southern-Inspired In-Flight Menu
Short rib and sweet potatoes anyone? James Beard Award winner Mashama Bailey is helping travelers flying out of the ATL eat well 30,000 feet in the sky. If you’re someone who flies out of Atlanta often and prefers to book your air travel through Delta Air Lines, you’ll be excited to learn that they’ve rolled out a new in-flight menu crafted by a Black woman. With talk of short rib and sweet potatoes on that menu, this isn’t the usual uninspired food people find on flights.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead catches fire
Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call that the Buckhead-location of Tin Lizzy’s Cantina had caught fire. Thankfully, no one was inside the building while it was on fire, but the structure sustained severe damage. 11Alive News claimed, “an exterior wall was completely charred.” In...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: MARTA’s Artbound & NEXT Atlanta team to launch new art & social change “Movement”
NEXT Atlanta, a local creative movement with the goal to “galvanizes members of the city’s creative class into a potent force for change,” have announced their newest venture, a collaboration with MARTA’s public art program Artbound dubbed The NEXT Movement. The new project, an arts and...
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
nypressnews.com
Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show
Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic
Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Two of the three dogs taken from PAWS Atlanta sheltered found
Friday morning, three dogs were taken from PAWS Atlanta, an animal shelter in Decatur. As of Sunday, two of the three dogs have been found, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of the third. PAWS manager Laura McKelvey and two other employees were on the scene,...
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win tickets: Kurios by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta
For the first time since 2016, Atlanta will once again welcome the Cirque du Soleil Big Top! If you have never attended a Cirque du Soleil show, let me tell you — you are in for a treat! You’ll have the opportunity to take in the most mesmerizing acts performed by iconic artists from all over the world, starting Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 at Atlantic Station.
CBS 46
Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out. The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.
luxury-houses.net
Entertainment Heaven in Sandy Springs Boasts Private Backyard Resort with a 53’ Saltwater Heated Pool on Market for $8.9M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home of quality built with every attention to detail now available for sale. This home located at 1090 Kingston Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 1.45 acres of land. Call Stephanie Bell – Chapman Hall Realty (Phone: 404-236-0043) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
howafrica.com
Young Software Engineer Launches Successful Black-Owned Plant-Based, Vegan Cheese Brand
Meet Dianna King, a software engineer and food connoisseur from Atlanta, Georgia, who is also the co-founder and CEO of Eat UNrestricted, one of few lines of plant-based vegan cheese products owned by an African American woman. As hundreds of thousands of people switch to plant-based diet plans, vegan cheese...
