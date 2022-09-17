Tampa Bay finally snapped its 25-inning scoreless streak to take a lead on Wednesday night against the Houston Astros, but then local star Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer off of Brooks Raley to give the Astros a 5-2 win and a sweep in the three-game series, the first time that's happened to the Rays since early 2019.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO