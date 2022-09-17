Tampa Bay finally snapped its 25-inning scoreless streak to take a lead on Wednesday night against the Houston Astros, but then local star Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer off of Brooks Raley to give the Astros a 5-2 win and a sweep in the three-game series, the first time that's happened to the Rays since early 2019.
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball will undergo left knee surgery and be reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team announced. The Bulls said Wednesday that Ball is set to have surgery next Wednesday in Los Angeles. He hasn't played since Jan. 14. He underwent surgery...
Comments / 0