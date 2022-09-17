Read full article on original website
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: The battle for Star Bar is a fight against greater gentrification
“‘Community’ wasn’t in the name of this bar by accident.” These were the words of Jim Stacy, former co-owner of Star Community Bar, the historic 31-year-old bar and arts venue in Atlanta’s Little Five Points, that is currently fighting for its life after the 2.5 acre lot on which it resides was purchased by developers, Third & Urban.
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: MARTA’s Artbound & NEXT Atlanta team to launch new art & social change “Movement”
NEXT Atlanta, a local creative movement with the goal to “galvanizes members of the city’s creative class into a potent force for change,” have announced their newest venture, a collaboration with MARTA’s public art program Artbound dubbed The NEXT Movement. The new project, an arts and...
The ATL Hookah Queen talks about entrepreneurship at Bonfire ATL
Sundays in Atlanta bring out an array of creative entrepreneurs to Bonfire ATL, which is sponsored by Backwoods. Vendors from across the city bring food trucks, alcoholic beverages, dessert stands, tobacco products and more. Quisha, aka the ATL Hookah Queen, is not only making moves as an entrepreneur but also...
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
secretatlanta.co
Grab A Slice At Any Of These Local Spots For National Pepperoni Pizza Day
Calling all pizza lovers! Today is your day! Make sure to grab a slice at any of these amazing spots for a pie. Below are 10 spots for you to pull up and grab you a slice. And while it may be national pepperoni pizza day, you can still get any kind that suits your fancy.
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
secretatlanta.co
Experience The 26th Spooky Season At Atlanta’s Netherworld Haunted House
Spooky season is slowly but surely sneaking up on us! And for all you Halloween fans, we know that you def need a little adrenaline to spice up your life. Fear not, Netherworld never disappoints. This Atlanta institution has ben around for 20+ years. Each year they bring to life all the spooky and scary things you could never imagine.
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
With new app 'Impact,' Ron Howard hopes to create even for opportunities in Georgia's film industry
ATLANTA — From his start on television series such as "The Andy Griffith Show," and "Happy Days" to directing Oscar-winning films such as "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind," Ron Howard is no stranger to the work it takes to put together a great piece of entertainment. It takes...
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead catches fire
Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call that the Buckhead-location of Tin Lizzy’s Cantina had caught fire. Thankfully, no one was inside the building while it was on fire, but the structure sustained severe damage. 11Alive News claimed, “an exterior wall was completely charred.” In...
CBS 46
Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out. The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.
Kenny Rogers’ estate putting up several items from Sandy Springs home on the auction block
ATLANTA — You could own a piece of country music history!. The estate of long-time Georgia resident and country music superstar Kenny Rogers is holding an auction!. You can check out 1,200 lots on the website for Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. The auction goes live in person...
nypressnews.com
Casting extras and stand-ins in Atlanta
Casting coming up next week with Extra Casting Atlanta. Starting 9/26 for several days they will be looking for the following stand-ins:. A Caucasian or possibly Hispanic male – dark hair – 6’2 – average build. A Caucasian male – grey hair – 5’10 – slim/average...
CBS 46
Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans spent Monday morning mourning the loss of a legendary monarch: The Queen of England. “The death of Queen Elizabeth the second marks the end of an era in our world’s history,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It has been awe-inspiring. Clearly, she was loved and respected worldwide.”
Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles
This week marks Banned Books Week around the country and in Atlanta some independent booksellers are recognizing the week by creating special spaces for books that are making the grade in Georgia. Some of the most popular books known to man have been banned from school curriculums around the country. An annual event, Banned Books […] The post Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim
East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday....
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta woman Allahnia Lenoir missing | Update
It's been weeks since a metro Atlanta woman vanished and now police believe she was murdered. However, Allahnia Lenior's family are hopeful she is still alive.
Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic
Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
