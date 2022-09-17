ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Gunna Gives Back With Carnival-Themed ‘Gunna Fest’

Gunna and his family gave back to the community with the second annual “Gunna Fest.” Held at a parking lot on Old National Highway, the event featured a carnival theme where kids could enjoy free rides, food, gifts, and face painting. Kids could also meet characters such as Woody from Toy Story, Lilo from Lilo and Stitch, Spiderman, Batman and a princess.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
secretatlanta.co

Experience The 26th Spooky Season At Atlanta’s Netherworld Haunted House

Spooky season is slowly but surely sneaking up on us! And for all you Halloween fans, we know that you def need a little adrenaline to spice up your life. Fear not, Netherworld never disappoints. This Atlanta institution has ben around for 20+ years. Each year they bring to life all the spooky and scary things you could never imagine.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: The battle for Star Bar is a fight against greater gentrification

“‘Community’ wasn’t in the name of this bar by accident.” These were the words of Jim Stacy, former co-owner of Star Community Bar, the historic 31-year-old bar and arts venue in Atlanta’s Little Five Points, that is currently fighting for its life after the 2.5 acre lot on which it resides was purchased by developers, Third & Urban.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating

Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead catches fire

Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call that the Buckhead-location of Tin Lizzy’s Cantina had caught fire. Thankfully, no one was inside the building while it was on fire, but the structure sustained severe damage. 11Alive News claimed, “an exterior wall was completely charred.” In...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Enter to win tickets: Kurios by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta

For the first time since 2016, Atlanta will once again welcome the Cirque du Soleil Big Top! If you have never attended a Cirque du Soleil show, let me tell you — you are in for a treat! You’ll have the opportunity to take in the most mesmerizing acts performed by iconic artists from all over the world, starting Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 at Atlantic Station.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Entertainment Heaven in Sandy Springs Boasts Private Backyard Resort with a 53’ Saltwater Heated Pool on Market for $8.9M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home of quality built with every attention to detail now available for sale. This home located at 1090 Kingston Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 1.45 acres of land. Call Stephanie Bell – Chapman Hall Realty (Phone: 404-236-0043) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles

This week marks Banned Books Week around the country and in Atlanta some independent booksellers are recognizing the week by creating special spaces for books that are making the grade in Georgia.  Some of the most popular books known to man have been banned from school curriculums around the country. An annual event, Banned Books […] The post Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
nypressnews.com

Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show

Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out. The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelNoire

Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic

Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
COLLEGE PARK, GA

