Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day - with an entire week
KINGSPORT — National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 — a day to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors. The city of Kingsport will celebrate the day with a full week, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Cline takes over as Kingsport chamber's communications and events coordinator
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator. Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
Round Table and prayer vigil to address fentanyl issue
The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area. Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and...
Kingsport Times-News
Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on the days immediately before Covered Bridge Days takes place in Downtown Elizabethton, around the Covered Bridge.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful to conduct stream cleanup
Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's Loudermilk finalist for 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year
KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award.
Kingsport Times-News
Petworks gets a $75,000 bump from county commission
A proposal by some Sullivan County commissioners to contribute more money to Petworks Animal Services led to a compromise at a lesser figure than previously sought. But the animal control and adoption agency still secured more money from the county than it had ever received previously.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Kingsport Times-News
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
Kingsport Times-News
I-26 resurfacing in Unicoi could be completed Wednesday
Resurfacing work on Interstate 26 headed towards Unicoi could be completed on Wednesday "if all goes well," a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the resurfacing work is being done on both Interstate 81 and I-26 by Summers-Taylor Inc. Nagi said Summers-Taylor is completing the work because the areas in need of repairs are not currently in the state's resurfacing plan in the next two years.
Kingsport Times-News
Storyteller Kim Weitkamp to host concert series and workshop
JONESBOROUGH — Singer-songwriter and storyteller Kim Weitkamp, a longtime fan favorite at the National Storytelling Festival, will soon spend a week as Jonesborough’s storyteller in residence. Weitkamp appears courtesy of the International Storytelling Center, which hosts a different performer each week during its seasonal Storytelling Live! program.
Kingsport Times-News
Pound, Wise County PSA agree on funds return
POUND — Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday, more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined the details...
Kingsport Times-News
Fifty years of Home Craft Days at MECC
BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College’s 50th anniversary celebration peaks in October with the 50th anniversary of another institution — Home Craft Days, Oct. 21-23. The three-day event at the MECC campus continues its showcasing of area artisans, Appalachian foods and bluegrass and old-time music.
Kingsport Times-News
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Economic Development Office hosts public Zoom forum on housing
WISE – The Wise County Economic Development Office will host a free Zoom roundtable on housing in Wise County Oct. 5. The roundtable, which starts at 1 p.m., is free to the public and requires no pre-registration.
Kingsport Times-News
WyldeHeart returns to close out Bert Street Music Series at Johnson City's MPCC amphitheater
WyldeHeart was set to open this year’s Bert Street Music Series but Mother Nature had other ideas. The group will play a rescheduled show at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7-9 p.m. WyldeHeart formed in 2014 and is one of the region’s...
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi BMA votes to rezone property, hire civil engineer for Massachusetts Avenue project
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rezone property in town during their meeting Monday. The property located on Unicoi Drive will be rezoned from B-3 Intermediate Business to A-1 General Agriculture.
Kingsport Times-News
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Kingsport Times-News
Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
Kingsport Times-News
Lord's Acre sale returns to Hiltons
HILTONS — Fresh apple butter, canned goods and fried pies will take center stage once again when Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church gathers for its annual Lord’s Acre sale. The community is invited to come out and enjoy food and fellowship during the two-day event, scheduled for Friday,...
