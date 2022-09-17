ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Round Table and prayer vigil to address fentanyl issue

The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jublee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area. Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night

ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on the days immediately before Covered Bridge Days takes place in Downtown Elizabethton, around the Covered Bridge.
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Kingsport Beautiful to conduct stream cleanup

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Petworks gets a $75,000 bump from county commission

A proposal by some Sullivan County commissioners to contribute more money to Petworks Animal Services led to a compromise at a lesser figure than previously sought. But the animal control and adoption agency still secured more money from the county than it had ever received previously.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

I-26 resurfacing in Unicoi could be completed Wednesday

Resurfacing work on Interstate 26 headed towards Unicoi could be completed on Wednesday "if all goes well," a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the resurfacing work is being done on both Interstate 81 and I-26 by Summers-Taylor Inc. Nagi said Summers-Taylor is completing the work because the areas in need of repairs are not currently in the state's resurfacing plan in the next two years.
UNICOI, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Storyteller Kim Weitkamp to host concert series and workshop

JONESBOROUGH — Singer-songwriter and storyteller Kim Weitkamp, a longtime fan favorite at the National Storytelling Festival, will soon spend a week as Jonesborough’s storyteller in residence. Weitkamp appears courtesy of the International Storytelling Center, which hosts a different performer each week during its seasonal Storytelling Live! program.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pound, Wise County PSA agree on funds return

POUND — Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday, more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined the details...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Fifty years of Home Craft Days at MECC

BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College’s 50th anniversary celebration peaks in October with the 50th anniversary of another institution — Home Craft Days, Oct. 21-23. The three-day event at the MECC campus continues its showcasing of area artisans, Appalachian foods and bluegrass and old-time music.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending

KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON — After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television reporter, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Jason Martin campaigns for governor in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee’s Democratic candidate for governor in the November election paid a visit to Elizabethton on Monday afternoon to speak to supporters at the Carter County Courthouse and then took a stroll from the courthouse through the downtown parts of town and stopped at the Bonnie Kate Theater for a progress report on the renovation of that 1926-era movie theater.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lord's Acre sale returns to Hiltons

HILTONS — Fresh apple butter, canned goods and fried pies will take center stage once again when Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church gathers for its annual Lord’s Acre sale. The community is invited to come out and enjoy food and fellowship during the two-day event, scheduled for Friday,...
HILTONS, VA

