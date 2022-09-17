ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't attend state reception for the Queen at Buckingham Palace, report says

By Gabi Stevenson
 4 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle view floral tributes for the Queen at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022. Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't attend a state reception on Sunday, reports say.
  • The Telegraph reports that the couple was uninvited because they aren't working royals.
  • The event will be hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace for world leaders and dignitaries.

Ruth Andrews
4d ago

This is just wrong. Charles can be petty, but this is beyond the pale. Queen Elizabeth II was his grandmother. This is just wrong and will come back to bite Charles.

Jane Connelly
4d ago

His dad is THE KING he should have a say in it. heck he divorced and got remarry. what the????? THEY ARE FAMILY FOR HEAVENS SAKE. It's Harry's grandmama.

Susan Comer
4d ago

That is stupid what is going on this for the Queen. She would turn in her grave. It’s Prince Harry grandma. This is so ridiculous what is going on over there. I am sending prayers for you Prince Harry and Megan. They should be at the funeral no matter what.

