ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Caribbean on Hurricane Watch for Tropical Storm Fiona

By Brooke Leigh Howard
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guJNB_0hzb2VFI00
RICARDO ARDUENGO

Tropical Storm Fiona is on hurricane watch for Puerto Rico after strengthening overnight Friday. Forecasters say the storm could intensify late Saturday and Sunday as it gets closer to the island—possibly shedding 16 inches of rain, which could cause massive flooding and mudslides. Fiona has been moving west with winds whirring up to 60 mph and could impact the U.S. and British Virgin Islands with torrential downpours before hitting Puerto Rico. Continuing along its route, the storm is expected to make its way to the Dominican Republic by Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Read it at New York Times

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week

MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance

Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Hurricane Earl forecast to become first major hurricane of the season

MIAMI - A very active start to the month of September in the tropics as the CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking four areas. At this time, there are no threats or concerns for South Florida. Hurricane Earl is forecast to become the first Major Hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm warnings have been issued for Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. advisory on Tuesday said Earl was about 485 miles south of Bermuda and moving to the north at 6 miles per hour. Earl is expected...
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Hurricane Watch#Hurricanes#Mudslides#New York Times
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Typhoon Muifa Brings Massive Waves To China Coastline (PHOTOS)

Muifa, now a tropical storm, brought large waves to China's eastern coast. The storm made landfall early Thursday. Muifa brought heavy rain and winds to Shanghai, but no major damage has been reported. M​assive waves pounded the eastern Chinese coastline as Typhoon Muifa, now weakened to a tropical storm, approached...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds

A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy