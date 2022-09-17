ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 13 Miami at No. 22 Texas A&M: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

 4 days ago

The Miami Hurricanes have cruised to a 2-0 start this season under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal and they are riding that wave into College Station, Texas.

The No. 13 Hurricanes will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) , who dropped 16 spots in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following a 17-14 upset loss to Appalachian State at home last Saturday.

"It's one loss, but we're not able to let this affect us to where we start going downhill. It's only up from here, so we have to keep going," receiver Ainias Smith said.

The Aggies are looking to bounce back after struggling offensively and putting up only 180 total yards against App State. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes' explosive offense has scored 100 combined points against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss.

Texas A&M is slight favorites heading into Saturday's matchup. Can the Aggies avoid back-to-back losses at home?

UPSET: Appalachian State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

WEEK 2, MISERY INDEX: Jimbo Fisher continues to rob Texas A&M in broad daylight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qo0wb_0hzb2KmX00
Texas A&M wide receiver Yulkeith Brown catches a touchdown against Sam Houston State. Maria Lysaker, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know about Miami at Texas A&M:

What time does Miami at Texas A&M start?

Miami and Texas A&M kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

What TV channel is Miami at Texas A&M on?

The game will be aired nationally on ESPN.

How can I watch Miami at Texas A&M online via live stream?

Fans can stream the game on the ESPN app, Watch ESPN or on fuboTV .

What are the odds for Miami at Texas A&M?

Texas A&M is a 5½-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No. 13 Miami at No. 22 Texas A&M: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

