Buffalo, NY

BPD investigating shooting near Arkansas Street and Grant Street

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Officers say a man entered Buffalo General Hospital around 8:50 p.m. on Friday after being shot.

According to police, the 33 year old Buffalo man was shot multiple times near Arkansas Street and Grant Street.

He was transferred to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.

