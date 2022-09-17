Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted
A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
cw34.com
Unlawful exposure: Man caught on neighbor's RinG camera told deputy he 'had to pee'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Security cameras are very common these days but one man near West Palm Beach caught his neighbor in a series of acts he wishes he hadn't seen. It happened off Forest Hill Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the arrest report, the...
NBC Miami
Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines
A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
NBC Miami
Man Who was Caught on Camera Shooting Up Lauderhill Fire Rescue Truck Arrested: Police
A man who was caught on camera shooting up a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck last week has been arrested, police said. Jermaine Shennett, 41, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm on an emergency medical provider, Lauderhill Police officials said. Officials said three emergency medical...
Click10.com
Woman allegedly wrecked ex’s car after seeing picture on Facebook of him with new girlfriend
MARGATE, Fla. – A Coral Springs woman is accused of damaging her ex-boyfriend’s car during a fit of jealous rage. Margate Police said Jennifer Sessler, 46, went to the victim’s home in the early morning on Aug. 10. According to an arrest affidavit, Sessler busted both of...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Driver, 80, Accused of Hitting Three Motorcycles and Fleeing Police
An 80-year-old Pembroke Pines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcycle with his SUV is facing a new charge for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop. Stephen Allen Borish was pulled over in November 2020 when a Pembroke Pines police officer checked the license plate on a Hyundai Santa Fe and discovered there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Borish, who was the registered owner of the SUV.
NBC Miami
Tow Truck Driver Fatally Shoots Car Owner During Confrontation in Fort Lauderdale: Police
Police are investigating after a tow truck driver fatally shot a car owner whose car he was trying to repossess during a confrontation in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning. The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. at a neighborhood in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. "It sounded like four shots. Pop,...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: $76K Armed Robbery and Car Burglaries
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Sept. 12, 2022. On 09/09/2022, deputies responded to an armed robbery where the suspects fled the scene. Tot. Est. Loss: $76,472. Auto Theft. Madison Ave.
Click10.com
Man hospitalized following shooting at apartment building in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot at an apartment building in Pompano Beach. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at the Envy apartment building in the 400 block of East Atlantic Avenue. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Placing Dead Animals at MSD Memorial to Remain in Jail
A Broward County circuit court judge may have set bonds totaling $750,000 for a man accused of leaving dead animals at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas memorial site, but Robert Zildjian Mondragon won’t be going anywhere soon. The 29-year-old Margate man was arrested Aug. 4 and is facing nine charges...
Click10.com
Police searching for two suspects after robbery in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a robbery occurred on Monday night in Pembroke Pines. Pembroke Pines police said the robbery took place near Walmart located at 12800 Pines Blvd. Detectives say one suspect is a black male with hair in twists and is...
Click10.com
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
NBC Miami
Family of Man Killed in Execution-Style Shooting in Fort Lauderdale Seeking Answers
The family of a man who was fatally shot while shopping at a Fort Lauderdale market in March in a shocking execution-style murder that was caught on camera issued a plea Tuesday for help to find the killer. Collette Black, the mother of 34-year-old Steven Black, spoke at a news...
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
cw34.com
Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
Click10.com
Police: Group followed, robbed pair who bought Rolex in Design District; 1 arrested
MIAMI – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man Friday after they accused him of being part of a group who followed and robbed a pair of victims who had just bought a Rolex watch in Miami’s Design District last month. Twenty-two-year-old Davontae McCrae is facing numerous felony charges....
NBC Miami
Margate Man Caught with Fake Driver's Licenses, Social Security Cards, Real Drugs: Police
His driver’s license was suspended, but he had 27 others along with 27 Social Security cards that were all fake, so Margate Police said they arrested him. Junior Augustin Jeudy, 31, was driving a gray Dodge Charger at about 8:18 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over in the 5500 block of Atlantic Boulevard for having tinted windows that were too dark, police said.
cw34.com
Teen driver cited for rear-ending school bus on first day of school
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities cited a teen driver who crashed into a school bus on the first day of school. The juvenile driver from Greenacres received citations for failure to stop for a school bus and driving without a valid driver's license. The Palm Beach County...
Click10.com
Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
