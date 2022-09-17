ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted

A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines

A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Pembroke Pines Driver, 80, Accused of Hitting Three Motorcycles and Fleeing Police

An 80-year-old Pembroke Pines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcycle with his SUV is facing a new charge for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop. Stephen Allen Borish was pulled over in November 2020 when a Pembroke Pines police officer checked the license plate on a Hyundai Santa Fe and discovered there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Borish, who was the registered owner of the SUV.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: $76K Armed Robbery and Car Burglaries

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Sept. 12, 2022. On 09/09/2022, deputies responded to an armed robbery where the suspects fled the scene. Tot. Est. Loss: $76,472. Auto Theft. Madison Ave.
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Jones
Click10.com

Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Carjacking#Sexual Assault#Sexual Battery#Violent Crime#Atm
cw34.com

Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
LAUDERHILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy