Woman shot in the leg by stray bullet while sitting at East Side park, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg at an East Side park. Police were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Methodist Converse Emergency Center off Mallard Meadow after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. The...
Man arrested for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man is now being charged with making a terroristic threat within a family/household. Pearcy Beard is accused of threatening to kill his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to the San Antonio Police Department. “I was very terrified because in the past he has beaten me. I...
Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
Police discover dead woman in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found in a drainage ditch on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 12413 Judson Road at around 12:20 p.m. after they received a call that a woman was in a drainage ditch. Upon arrival, police...
Two men stabbed multiple times during random attacks on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly stabbed several people on the Southeast Side. The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard near the H-E-B. Police said a man in his 60s was...
Victim's family wants Texas Rangers to take over Anaqua Springs case
There are new developments in a high-profile case of a mother and her two daughters found shot to death in their luxury home three years ago. The family of one of the daughters wants the Texas Rangers to take over the investigation. It was back in January of 2019, inside...
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
Sheriff Salazar talks potential changes to give deputies resources on jail grounds
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Long shifts plus a shortage of workers equal employees scrambling to cover unfilled positions and rearranging family plans. But this came to a head last week for one Bexar county deputy who couldn't leave her post to pick up her children from their after-care program on time.
Madness ensues after parents rushed to Jefferson High School’s lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - Unsubstantiated reports of a shooting at Jefferson High School on Monday afternoon led officers to lock down campus and investigate. It also briefly turned into a brawl between some parents and police - with one man now in the hospital. "We received an anonymous call through SAPD...
A nonprofit is looking to give a car for free to a single parent, find out how to apply
SAN ANTONIO — If you're a single parent in need of a free car we know someone who might be able to help!. A local nonprofit is seeking out applicants and they need them quickly. Samantha Hernandez said it’s the moment that help change her life. “I was...
Man arrested for threatening teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he made threatening statements about teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School. According to court records, 25-year-old Hayden Kuwamura told a witness that he was “going to take out the coaches” before going to Central Catholic High School and “finishing the job.” Kuwamura also showed the witness a picture of the guns he had and that he had one in his car. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
Bad Bunny, Cheetos recognize local singer, awarding her $25k for work in Latinx community
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Native, Brizzo Torres was recognized by Bad Bunny and Cheetos and was named as one of the 2022 "Deja Tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) Fund.”. Brizzo was awarded $25,000 for her outstanding work. For the third consecutive year, Bad Bunny teamed up with Cheetos,...
Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!
SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
30,000 hybrid Sequoia SUVs will be built annually at Toyota's San Antonio plant
SAN ANTONIO -It's party time at Toyota's San Antonio manufacturing facility. Less than a year after rolling out new Tundra trucks, Toyota unveiled its latest reimagined vehicle today in a high-tech line-off ceremony - the hybrid Sequoia SUV. There are high hopes for the third generation Sequoia, according to Toyota...
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
Local music business concerned over construction project causing damage to their building
SAN ANTONIO - A longtime music business downtown is raising concerns about a massive street construction project they fear is causing damage to their building. Alamo Music Center is located along North Main Avenue near East Martin. For the past six months, this stretch of North Main has been home...
INSTANT MILLIONAIRE: New Braunfels resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Someone in New Braunfels is all smiles today. Texas Lottery officials said a New Braunfels resident recently claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. The drawing was from Sept. 12 and the ticket was purchased at the CT Mart off State Highway 46 West. The quick pick...
UTSA walk-on works multiple jobs, earns starting spot on offensive line
When you have as many injuries as UTSA has had in recent weeks, it's going to create opportunities. Maybe even for some guys who never thought they'd have their number called, especially this early in the season. It takes a lot of hard work to play offensive line. “You just...
MASH Unit or UTSA Football Team?
MASH Unit or UTSA Football Team? Maybe both! UTSA fought Texas tooth and nail in their last ball game, but payed for their efforts with some of its dearest blood. Head Coach Jeff Traylor's team had a record number of MRI's on Monday.
