San Antonio, TX

Man arrested for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man is now being charged with making a terroristic threat within a family/household. Pearcy Beard is accused of threatening to kill his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to the San Antonio Police Department. “I was very terrified because in the past he has beaten me. I...
Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
Police discover dead woman in drainage ditch

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found in a drainage ditch on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 12413 Judson Road at around 12:20 p.m. after they received a call that a woman was in a drainage ditch. Upon arrival, police...
Man arrested for threatening teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he made threatening statements about teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School. According to court records, 25-year-old Hayden Kuwamura told a witness that he was “going to take out the coaches” before going to Central Catholic High School and “finishing the job.” Kuwamura also showed the witness a picture of the guns he had and that he had one in his car. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!

SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
30,000 hybrid Sequoia SUVs will be built annually at Toyota's San Antonio plant

SAN ANTONIO -It's party time at Toyota's San Antonio manufacturing facility. Less than a year after rolling out new Tundra trucks, Toyota unveiled its latest reimagined vehicle today in a high-tech line-off ceremony - the hybrid Sequoia SUV. There are high hopes for the third generation Sequoia, according to Toyota...
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
MASH Unit or UTSA Football Team?

MASH Unit or UTSA Football Team? Maybe both! UTSA fought Texas tooth and nail in their last ball game, but payed for their efforts with some of its dearest blood. Head Coach Jeff Traylor's team had a record number of MRI's on Monday.
