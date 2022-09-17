Read full article on original website
Bridgeport mother struggles to get proper services to meet needs of disabled daughter
Luz Gonzalez says her child, who has epilepsy, is wheelchair-bound, non-verbal and developmentally disabled.
News 12
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center
A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
News 12
Community groups set up outdoor food pantries to help hungry Newark residents
Local organizations are finding innovative ways to tackle hunger amid ongoing inflation. The United Community Corporation just put out its fourth community refrigerator in Newark. It is filled with food items from all the basic food groups. As the cost of necessities like food continues to rise, the group says these outdoor pantries are necessary.
News 12
Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer
Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
Child finally goes home after spending 6 years at Westchester hospital
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
News 12
Mayor Ganim: Next Bridgeport chief of police will be current member of the force
Bridgeport city officials say the next chief of police will be a current member of the force. Mayor Joe Ganim announced the selection committee has presented him with a list of three finalists for the position. They are current acting Chief Rebecca Garcia, along with Capts. Lonnie Blackwell, and Roderick...
Police: Six men arrested for fight at Westfield Trumball Mall, gun recovered
Six men were arrested after a fight broke out and someone pulled out a gun at Westfield Trumbull Mall, police say.
News 12
Police: Ghost gun, 28-round clip found in illegally parked car in Stamford
Stamford police say they recovered a ghost gun from an illegally parked car. Police say an officer spotted a car double parked on Montauk Drive early Tuesday. They say the officer asked a man nearby if the car was his. Police say the man told them the car was not...
New Hyde Park man admits to driving drunk, high when he seriously injured Nassau officer
A New Hyde Park man charged with seriously injuring a Nassau County police officer has admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Jersey Proud: Hudson County teacher holds annual backpack drives for students
A North Bergen teacher has been holding backpack drives every year to help students in need across New Jersey.
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
New playground to be unveiled in Yonkers on Thursday
A new playground will be unveiled in Yonkers on Thursday at 1:00 p.m
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
Baldwin family claims 4-year-old son left Brookside Elementary School by himself
A Baldwin family says their 4-year-old child was allowed to leave Brookside Elementary School by himself.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Southampton mayor wants traffic study done on County Road 39
Mayor Jesse Warren says he has implemented several changes to cut down traffic in his village and now he wants the county to help keep cars moving on the busy road.
Police: Man seen in Huntington Station with what appeared to be gun
A man was spotted on a street in Huntington Station with what appeared to be a gun.
Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting
Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice – after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.
Smith Point County Park to stay open for full season following complaints by campers
The camping season at Smith Point County Park will go on for its full season after Suffolk County initially decided to end it early.
Employee says fight over saying thank you led to fatal stabbing at Brooklyn store
A man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
