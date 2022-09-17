ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center

A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
STAMFORD, CT
Community groups set up outdoor food pantries to help hungry Newark residents

Local organizations are finding innovative ways to tackle hunger amid ongoing inflation. The United Community Corporation just put out its fourth community refrigerator in Newark. It is filled with food items from all the basic food groups. As the cost of necessities like food continues to rise, the group says these outdoor pantries are necessary.
NEWARK, NJ
Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer

Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
