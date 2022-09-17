ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom’s economic forecast: veto message edition

Loyal readers of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto messages may have noticed a new theme popping up lately. Newsom, again and again: “With our state facing lower-than-expected revenues over the first few months of this fiscal year, it is important to remain disciplined.”. Bills to boost health insurance subsidies,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break

Santa Clara’s mayor is lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major real estate firm save money on the largest mixed-use development planned in the state—months before the developer made a six-figure donation in support of her campaign. Mayor Lisa Gillmor wrote a letter to Newsom on March...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Results in Social Worker Exams Reveal Stark Racial Disparities

Kathy Elisca Clermont is on the cusp of becoming a licensed clinical social worker in New Jersey. As a first-generation Haitian American, the 31-year-old has ambitions to combine her cultural beliefs with mainstream therapies, dismantling preconceived notions and stigma around mental health treatment, and making care more broadly accessible. As...
SOCIETY

